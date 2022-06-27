ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Mayor Mueller Announces New Neighborhood Homes Initiative

By Name
South Bend, Indiana
South Bend, Indiana
 2 days ago

June 24, 2022 — Mayor James Mueller, along with Public Works Director Eric Horvath and Common Council leaders Sheila Niezgodski and Canneth Lee, announced a New Neighborhood Homes Initiative. The initiative’s first steps include policy changes for utility connection fees and a new reimbursement program for the costs of physical connections to water and sewer services. These steps will support the development of more affordable housing in neighborhoods across the city.

“As a growing city, we need to build more homes that our residents can afford,” said Mayor James Mueller. “I am proud of our Public Works team for developing these innovative policies and programs to lower the effective cost of housing construction in South Bend. Rising labor, material and home prices make this initiative more urgent than ever.”

The policy changes will be made to the current System Development Charges (SDCs), which cover the utility’s cost of connecting new developments to water and sewer services. Under the revised policy, SDCs will not apply to infill housing of 5 or fewer units. They will also not apply to housing developments of more than 5 units if they are financed with low-income housing tax credits or are built by a non-profit. The Common Council is expected to begin hearing the ordinance with these proposed changes to the SDCs on Monday, June 27.

A new Sewer Lateral Reimbursement Program will offer a reimbursement up to $20,000 for qualified costs of connecting the sewer lateral to new low- and moderate-income homes. This funding may be used to cover the cost of the entire sewer lateral from the main line to the residential structure. Qualifying costs for reimbursement include labor, materials, traffic control, and restoration of pavement, curbs and sidewalks related to the sewer lateral work. The Board of Public Works will take up this program after the Common Council passes the ordinance amending the SDCs.

“These changes will encourage new homes to be built on vacant lots that will connect to existing water and sewer infrastructure,” said Public Works Director Eric Horvath. “This will lessen the burden of building new water and sewer to support developments in undeveloped areas around the City.”

Subject to the respective approvals by the Common Council and Board of Public Works, both the revised System Development Charges and the Sewer Lateral Reimbursement Program will be active by mid-July.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
South Bend, IN
Government
City
South Bend, IN
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Infrastructure#Low Income Housing#Housing Construction#The Common Council
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana

53
Followers
154
Post
669
Views
ABOUT

South Bend is a city in, and the county seat of, St. Joseph County, Indiana, It is the fourth-largest city in Indiana, and is the economic and cultural hub of northern Indiana.

Comments / 0

Community Policy