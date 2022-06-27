ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Voluntary Assistant Troy Tulowitzki Will Not Return to Texas Next Season

By Connor Zimmerlee
LonghornsCountry
LonghornsCountry
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nV9ld_0gNZ6jKd00

Tulowitzki decided to not take the USC job and has also decided not to return to Texas.

When the Texas Longhorns take the field for the start of their 2023 season, things will look a lot different in the dugout. First and foremost, the Longhorns will face key departures across the board, especially the loss of All-Americans Ivan Melendez and Murphy Stehly.

Not only will the Longhorns' lineup look drastically different in 2023, but their coaching staff will also feature a couple of new faces. Following the Longhorns' 0-2 Omaha appearance, they announced they would be parting ways with pitching coach Sean Allen .

The departure of Allen was followed by the news that voluntary assistant Troy Tulowitzki had shown interest in the USC head coaching vacancy . Tulowitzki was even rumored to have taken an interview for the position the same day the news of his interest was released.

However, Tulowitzki will not be taking over as the head coach at USC. As well, he has decided to not return to Texas a voluntary assistant either, leaving another hole for David Pierce to fill over the offseason.

Since joining Pierce's staff Tulowitzki has been instrumental in the Longhorns' offensive resurgence in recent years, as well as their fielding becoming elite. He will be leaving a big hole ahead of the 2023 season, one that Pierce will look to fill and not see a drop in value from what Tulowitzki offered.

Y ou can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
City
Omaha, TX
The Spun

Son Of Ohio State Football Legend Receives Major Offer

The Ohio State Buckeyes are reportedly keeping it in the family when it comes to the 2025 recruiting cycle. On Tuesday, Landon Pace, son of Bucks legend Orlando Pace, announced he received an offer from his dad's alma mater. A tight end in the class of 2025, Pace recently participated...
COLUMBUS, OH
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit's Son, A QB Recruit, Has 1 Dream School

Kirk Herbstreit's son is following in his dad's footsteps - well, he's at least trying to. Chase, Kirk's son, is aspiring to play quarterback at the Ohio State University. He has a few years to improve his recruitment stock. Chase is set to be a sophomore at St. Xavier in...
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Troy Tulowitzki
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Longhorns#Usc#All Americans
extrainningsoftball.com

Savana Sikes Transferring to Ole Miss

Former Georgia infielder Savana Sikes is transferring to Ole Miss, she announced on Tuesday. “Super excited to announce that I will be finishing my academic and athletic career at Ole Miss,” Sikes wrote on social media. “UGA will forever hold a special place in my heart and I cannot thank everyone enough who has supported me along the way. It feels good to be a Rebel!! Hotty Toddy.”
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

There's A New No. 1 Class In 2023 Recruiting Rankings

Ohio State has been on a recruiting roll of late, and the Buckeyes' string of commitments has placed them atop the team rankings. Following tonight's pledge from four-star cornerback Kayin Lee, Ohio State now has the No. 1 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. The Buckeyes (256.79 total...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

ESPN Releases 2022-23 College Basketball Preseason Top 25

ESPN updated its 2022-23 preseason college basketball top 25 on Tuesday, which included some significant movement in the top 10. Jeff Borzello still has UNC as his No. 1 team, but he has moved Gonzaga up from No. 6 to No. 2. The Bulldogs made the leap thanks to Drew Timme, Julian Strawther and Rasir Bolton returning to school and star Chattanooga transfer Malachi Smith announcing he's heading to Spokane.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former Clemson, Florida Running Back Announces Transfer Decision

Shortly after re-entering the transfer portal, Demarkcus Bowman has selected his next school. On Monday, the running back announced his commitment to UCF on Twitter. A former five-star prospect out of high school, Bowman transferred from Clemson after receiving just nine carries in 2020. He didn't see much more playing time in Florida, where he gained 81 rushing yards on 14 handoffs.
CLEMSON, SC
On3.com

Mike Bianco reveals new tidbit on controversial sixth inning replay review

Mike Bianco may become a spokesman for Jumbotrons around the world after the part it played in Ole Miss‘ title-sealing victory over Oklahoma on Sunday. No championship game is without any controversy, and Game 2 of the College World Series finals had its fair share. With the showdown tied and no runs on the board, the Sooners attempted a squeeze bunt to take the lead — and it looked like John Spikerman laid down a beauty to score the game’s first run.
NORMAN, OK
LonghornsCountry

LonghornsCountry

Austin, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/texas

Comments / 0

Community Policy