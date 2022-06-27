ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Joe Burrow Reacts to Supreme Court's Decision to Overturn Roe vs Wade

By James Rapien
 2 days ago

The 25-year-old shared his thoughts on social media on Monday afternoon

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow shared his thoughts on the Supreme Court's Decision to overturn Roe vs Wade on Monday.

The 25-year-old posted on his Instagram story.

Burrow has been outspoken about racial, political and social issues during his three-year NFL career. He also discussed gun control reform during his news conference earlier this month.

Check out a screen grab of his post below. To read exactly what he shared on Instagram, go here.

Comments

Henry Calhoun
2d ago

the Court said an abortion is not a Constitutional right. The Court did not make abortion, illegal. There are plenty states in which the procedure is still performed. Suggestion: throw the football. Don't think too much beyond that. You'll still be rich.

Reply(43)
183
Darlene Simon Bleser
1d ago

it's now a states right to decide abortion. it shouldn't be in the hands of the government nothing should. look how the government is destroying our country.

Reply(10)
46
Jimmy Lee
2d ago

Another athlete whose opinions mean nothing to me…..firearms and now abortion, dude keep your mouth shut….

Reply(70)
235
 

Cincinnati, OH
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
556K+
Views
