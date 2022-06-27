Ranking the Penguins Among Cap Era Dynasties
Are the Penguins the top dynasty of the Cap Era?
The Pittsburgh Penguins are considered one of the best franchises in the Salary Cap Era, but where do they rank among the top dynasties? Do the Tampa Bay Lightning rank higher despite failing to complete their bid for a three-peat this season?
With the Chicago Blackhawks and Los Angeles Kings also capturing multiple Stanley Cups in this era, they should also get consideration in this conversation. But which franchise deserves the title "Top Dynasty"?
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!
Oddsmakers Rank Penguins Among Cup Contenders for Next Season
Penguins Must Be Careful With Goaltending Situation This Summer
Analyst Dismisses Rumors of Marc-Andre Fleury Reuniting with the Penguins
Penguins Announce Promotions for Tom Kostopoulos and Madison Nikkel
What Can the Penguins Expect from Teddy Blueger?
Are the Penguins the Best Team of the Salary Cap Era?
- Subscribe to Inside the Penguins on YouTube
- Follow Inside the Penguins on Twitter: @InsidePenguins
Comments / 0