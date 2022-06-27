Can the Cleveland Guardians right the ship after being swept by the Boston Red Sox?

The 2022 MLB season is getting close to the halfway point, and several teams are making a push to win a world championship. As of right now, which team has the best chance to win the World Series? PopCulture.com exclusively spoke to ESPN MLB analyst Jessica Mendoza, who said the New York Yankees have the best chance to win it all. But she also has her eye on the Boston Red Sox.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO