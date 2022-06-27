Can the Cleveland Guardians right the ship after being swept by the Boston Red Sox?

The Boston Celtics are undoubtedly making calls for ways to improve the team in their quest to hang Banner 18 at the end of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, and among the targets that we have previously floated as potential targets, a healthy Alec Burks stood out as a possible option for the Celtics to use their $17.1 traded player exception (TPE) to bring the New York Knicks wing on board.
Fresh off their NBA Finals run, the Boston Celtics may be looking to turn back the clock a few years. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com wrote this week that Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder could potentially be a trade target for the Celtics this offseason, citing a conversation with an anonymous Eastern Conference executive.
The 2022 MLB season is getting close to the halfway point, and several teams are making a push to win a world championship. As of right now, which team has the best chance to win the World Series? PopCulture.com exclusively spoke to ESPN MLB analyst Jessica Mendoza, who said the New York Yankees have the best chance to win it all. But she also has her eye on the Boston Red Sox.
The Boston Red Sox lost their first game of a three-game set in Toronto against the Blue Jays. There were some notable absences for the BoSox. Boston has at least three key contributors who have yet to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Chris Sale, Tanner Houck and Jarren Duran are all unvaccinated, thus unable to travel to Canada for a critical series against the Blue Jays.
Fresh off of a run to the NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics aren’t just going to sit back and hope that continuity takes them to the same heights next season. Boston is looking to improve in a very specific way. According to the latest Celtics rumors from Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, Boston is eyeing these […]
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora was forced to say the right things about Tanner Houck, despite blowing another game in Toronto. Cora cannot alienate his players, that much is clear. But the Sox fate in a potential playoff preview with the Blue Jays on Tuesday night frustrated the majority of fans.
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora believes he'll have a full roster the next time his team heads north of the border. Cora told reporters Wednesday that the team is continuing to have conversations with its unvaccinated players who are unable to travel to Toronto this week for the series against the Blue Jays.
Bracho will provide the Sox with a fresh bullpen arm for the final two games of their series against the Jays at Rogers Centre. The 29-year-old had been traveling with the club as a member of their taxi squad. Originally signed to a minor-league contract back in March, Bracho has...
