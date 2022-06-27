ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which teams make the most sense to trade for Baker Mayfield? | Creating our ideal trades

 2 days ago

The guys weigh in on the Pro Football...

FOX Sports

How Baker Mayfield staying with Browns is the 'best situation' | THE HERD

The Deshaun Watson hearings are underway and a suspension is looming over. Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield remains on the Cleveland Browns with an ambiguous future. He said that quote: 'I think it's pretty obvious that the mutual decision on both sides is to move on.' Joy Taylor breaks down why she 'maintains' that the best situation for both parties is Baker returning to play in Cleveland.
NBC Sports

49ers trading Jimmy G to Browns makes sense, but has roadblocks

Trading Jimmy Garoppolo to the Cleveland Browns isn’t the most viable possibility for the 49ers, but it might make the most sense. With Deshaun Watson potentially facing a suspension for at least the entirety of the 2022 season and the Browns' relationship with Baker Mayfield irreconcilable, Jacoby Brissett is the last QB remaining on the roster and very well could end up as QB1.
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Makes His Opinion On Cleveland Extremely Clear

On Tuesday, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield held his youth camp in Norman, Oklahoma. While speaking to reporters, he cleared the air about his relationship with Cleveland. Even though Mayfield's time with the Browns is set to end on sour terms, he made it known that Cleveland will always have a special place in his heart.
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (6/28/22)

It is Tuesday, June 28, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns will be in the national conversation again today as the much-publicized meeting between the appointed arbitrator Sue L. Robinson and Browns QB1 Deshaun Watson takes place today. Here is the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. The...
