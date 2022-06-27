Which teams make the most sense to trade for Baker Mayfield? | Creating our ideal trades

The Deshaun Watson hearings are underway and a suspension is looming over. Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield remains on the Cleveland Browns with an ambiguous future. He said that quote: 'I think it's pretty obvious that the mutual decision on both sides is to move on.' Joy Taylor breaks down why she 'maintains' that the best situation for both parties is Baker returning to play in Cleveland.
On the eve of Deshaun Watson's hearing with the NFL over his allegations of sexual misconduct, the NFL informed Watson, the NFL Player's Association and Sue L. Robinson, the former federal judge who serves as the disciplinary officer, that it is recommending that the Browns' new quarterback serve an indefinite suspension of at least a year.
Baker Mayfield is in an interesting position. After leading the Cleveland Browns to a massive franchise turnaround, getting to the playoffs for the first time since 2002 and their first winning season since 2007, Mayfield finds himself without a definitive home. Yes, he’s still on the Cleveland Browns payroll, but that could all change in a matter of moments.
Trading Jimmy Garoppolo to the Cleveland Browns isn’t the most viable possibility for the 49ers, but it might make the most sense. With Deshaun Watson potentially facing a suspension for at least the entirety of the 2022 season and the Browns' relationship with Baker Mayfield irreconcilable, Jacoby Brissett is the last QB remaining on the roster and very well could end up as QB1.
On Tuesday, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield held his youth camp in Norman, Oklahoma. While speaking to reporters, he cleared the air about his relationship with Cleveland. Even though Mayfield's time with the Browns is set to end on sour terms, he made it known that Cleveland will always have a special place in his heart.
Baker Mayfield says that he and the Cleveland Browns are both “ready to move on.”. The 27-year-old quarterback spoke with reporters Tuesday at his youth football camp in Norman, Okla. Mayfield didn’t completely rule out a reconciliation if the NFL suspends his replacement, Deshaun Watson. “I think for...
It is Tuesday, June 28, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns will be in the national conversation again today as the much-publicized meeting between the appointed arbitrator Sue L. Robinson and Browns QB1 Deshaun Watson takes place today. Here is the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. The...
