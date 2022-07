Last night police in Texarkana, Texas and Arkansas received several calls from concerned citizens about hearing gunshots being fired. The suspected car was described as looking like a white police car. Two officers spotted the vehicle around 10 PM last night in the area of the 1300 block of Pierre. The vehicle was stopped and the three men inside were questioned. Police found three handguns in the car one of them had been reported stolen back in 2020. Police also found Marijuana on all three men.

