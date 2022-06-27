Predicting the Raiders 53-Man Roster
With training camp on the horizon, we predict (based on today's roster) the entire Las Vegas Raiders 53-man roster.
HENDERSON, Nev.—Coming off what is arguably considered the best NFL offseason, the highly anticipated 2022 Las Vegas Raiders season is about to begin.
In just a few short weeks (July 18), the Silver and Black will arrive in Henderson for training camp, and today we project the entire 53-man roster, based on the team's current members.
I have reported that GM Dave Ziegler is not done accumulating talent for the Raiders, and Josh McDaniels, so today’s article is SOLELY based on the current roster.
# Position Name
1. QB Derek Carr
2. QB Jarrett Stidham
3. FB Jakob Johnson
4. RB Josh Jacobs
5. RB Kenyan Drake
6. RB Brandon Bolden
7. RB Zamir White
8. WR Davante Adams
9. WR Hunter Renfrow
10. WR Mack Hollins
11. WR Demarcus Robinson
12. WR Keelan Cole
13. OL Andre James
14. T Kolton Miller
15. OL Dylan Parham
16. OL John Simpson
17. OL Brandon Parker
18. OL Denzelle Good
19. OL Alex Leatherwood
20. OL Lester Cotton
21. OL Thayer Mumford
22. OL Jermaine Eleumunor
23. TE Foster Moreau
24. TE Darren Waller
25. TE Nick Bowers
26. DL Maxx Crosby
27. DL Chandler Jones
28. DT Johnathan Hankins
29. DL Bilal Nichols
30. DL Clelin Ferrell
31. DL Malcolm Koonce
32. DL Neil Farrell Jr.
33. DL Matthew Butler
34. DL Vernon Butler
35. DL Kendal Vickers
36. CB Rock Ya-Sin
37. CB Trayvon Mullen Jr.
38. CB Nate Hobbs
39. CB Anthony Averett
40. CB Darius Phillips
41. LB Jayon Brown
42. LB Denzel Perryman
43. LB Divine Deablo
44. LB Micah Kiser
45. LB Kenny Young
46. LB Kyle Fackrell
47. S Trevon Moehrig
48. S Johnathan Abram
49. S Tyree Gillespie
50. S Duron Harmon
51. LS Trent Sieg
52. P A.J. Cole
53. K Daniel Carlson
Breakdown per position : QB 2 FB 1 RB 4 WR 5 TE 3 OL 10 DL 10 LB 6 S 4 CB 5 Specialists: 3
Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter
Comments / 0