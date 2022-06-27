ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Elite 2023 Defensive Lineman Includes Oklahoma in Top 3 Schools

By Josh Callaway
AllSooners
AllSooners
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vy80z_0gNYzO8d00

Derrick LeBlanc is a 4-star prospect and listed inside the top-10 defensive line recruits in the country.

One step closer to landing a significant defensive recruit.

2023 4-star defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc out of Osceola High School in Kissimmee, FL listed Oklahoma among his final three on Monday, joining Florida and Penn State as the other two finalists.

LeBlanc is an elite prospect, rated as the No. 7 defensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class by 247Sports’ composite rankings.

The 6-foot-4, 270-pounder has been a player in the crosshairs of Brent Venables and Todd Bates for some time now, having had him in Norman for multiple visits over the last several months and as recently as earlier in June.

Along with the announcement of his top three schools, LeBlanc also included his commitment date of just over a month from now - July 28.

A commitment from LeBlanc would be certainly significant given both the quality of player that he is and that, currently, the Sooners don’t have any 2023 defensive lineman committed outside of two-way player Kade McIntyre , who likely projects as a tight end as of now as opposed to the defensive edge (although that remains a possibility).

AllSooners will provide more updates on LeBlanc’s recruitment as they become available over the next several weeks.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Oklahoma Football
State
Oklahoma State
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oddsmakers have Oklahoma Favored to Win Big 12

We’re getting closer and closer to the start of the NCAA football season, and the polls and odds are starting to round into shape. Online sportsbooks nationwide have high hopes for the Oklahoma Sooners’ 2022 campaign. This will certainly be a transitional year in Norman with Lincoln Riley...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Venables
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#Osceola High School#Fl
KOCO

Oklahoma Election Results: 2022 Primary Elections in Oklahoma

Oklahomans went to the polls to cast their votes in the state's primary Tuesday. Below is a look at some of the key races in Oklahoma and their results. Incumbent Kevin Stitt and Joy Hofmeister won their respective primaries for Oklahoma governor. Both races were called fairly early, a little...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
kosu.org

6 Oklahoma primary election races to watch

The primary election on Tuesday, June 28 will help narrow the candidate pool for several federal and state offices — such as governor, superintendent, attorney general and all seven of Oklahoma’s delegates in Washington, D.C. You can view a full list of races here. The latest data from...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Man accidentally shot at meat processing shop in Sterling

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An accidental shooting at a meat processing shop in Sterling sent one man to the hospital. It happened around 9:30 this morning. The person who accidentally shot them self had to be flown to a hospital. As of right now, we don’t know how exactly it...
STERLING, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
629K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/oklahoma

Comments / 0

Community Policy