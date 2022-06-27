ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

96-Year-Old Woman Becomes Oldest Black American To Graduate From College

By Jovonne Ledet
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=223XXF_0gNYykOi00
Photo: Getty Images

A Jamaican woman has become the oldest African American to earn a college degree and the fifth oldest university grad in the world, Caribbean National Weekly reports.

At 96 years old and counting, Violet Edwards graduated from Mercy College in New York on Saturday (June 25).

The Jamaican-born graduate was the first in her village to attend school at Happy Grove High School on a full-ride scholarship.

Edwards went on to successfully complete her Senior Cambridge exams, known today as the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate, which was a requirement to pursue higher education.

However, at the time, higher education was not accessible to Edwards due to its hefty cost, so she entered the workforce in Jamaica.

The now-96-year-old moved to America with her family to pursue better opportunities after a long career with the Jamaica Postal Service.

Once her daughter successfully made it through medical school, Edwards decided to focus her efforts on going back to school.

It would take multiple attempts as Edwards struggled to work full-time and attend school, but she was finally able to complete all of the necessary credits to graduate.

Edwards earned an Associate of Science degree from Mercy College on Saturday, finishing off her academic career with a 4.0 GPA.

Outside of school, Violet is a devout volunteer who started the neighborhood block association in New York City, which was recognized by the then-mayor for its achievements in the community.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 35

Timothy Patterson
2d ago

CONGRATULATIONS 🎊 May God Almighty And His Son Jesus Christ Continue To Bless Her And Take Her To Greater Heights 🙏

Reply
6
Elwar
1d ago

This is why we need to remind people that we still have a long way to go. congratulations 🎊 👏

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

59-Year-Old Mom Who Reversed Diabetes and High Blood Pressure Launches Health & Wellness Retreat For Black Women

After an early diagnosis with high blood pressure and diabetes, 59-year-old Jacqueline Glass from Harlem, New York City began her journey toward transformative health. Through diet and exercise, she was able to change her trajectory and reverse her diabetes, eliminate all prescription medication, and ultimately save her life. This led...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Black Enterprise

Attorney Ben Crump Wins Historic Ruling: Black Woman Can Sue Harvard University For Displaying Photos of Enslaved Ancestors

Internationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump earned a historic decision this week on behalf of Tamara Lanier, the direct descendant of a slave, Congo “Papa” Renty, in the Massachusetts Supreme Court to uphold a lawsuit against Harvard University. Crump called it a historic victory for Black Americans.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Shreveport Magazine

Transgender woman, who was born male but who now identifies as a female, faced criticism after she beat 16 years younger girl to win first place in a women’s skateboarding competition

The 29-year-old transgender woman, who was born male but who now identifies as a woman, faced criticism after she beat a 16 years younger girl to win first place in a women’s skateboarding competition. The transgender woman reportedly won the women’s title and a prize of $500 while the 13-year-old girl came in second taking home $250. Many social media users criticized the tournament for the biological and age disparities between the competitors.
SOCIETY
Black Enterprise

Meet the First Black Plastic Surgeon to be Formally Fellowship Trained in Transgender Surgery

Meet Dr. Jude Opoku-Agyeman, the first black plastic surgeon to be formally fellowship-trained in Transgender/Gender affirmation surgery. He is a highly skilled board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon serving patients within the United States and across the globe. He completed his medical education at Des Moines University in Iowa. During medical...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jamaica, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Society
Black Enterprise

White Teacher Accused of Making Black Students Pick Cotton Sues Parents

A white teacher in Rochester, New York, is clapping back in the form of a lawsuit after being accused of making Black students pick cotton as part of a history lesson. Patrick Rausch says his lesson was misconstrued and he’s the victim of a social media campaign of “inflammatory and untrue statements,” Democrat & Chronicle reports. In his lawsuit, Rausch admits to bringing cotton into his class as part of a history lesson about Eli Whitney and the cotton gin but says the allegations that made national headlines are false.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Black American#College Degree#African American#Racism#Caribbean National Weekly#Mercy College#Jamaican Violet Edwards
The Independent

Florida teen was accepted to every Ivy League university: ‘I just decided to shoot my shot’

A Florida teenager is headed to Harvard University after being accepted to all eight prestigious Ivy League schools.Ashley Adirika, 17, says she applied to every one of the schools after a friend encouraged her and told her to “shoot her shot”.And it proved worthwhile as she received offers and scholarships to each of them, and seven other top universities across the United States.What makes it even more impressive is that the chance of being accepted into one Ivy League university is between three and eight per cent.But that did not stop her from getting accepted into Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth,...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Black Enterprise

Dad and Son Launch First Black Male-Owned Wig and Extension Line After Acquiring BlackHair.com From Asian Owners

A 41-year-old Dante Lee, and his 15-year-old son, DJ, have made history as the first African American father and son duo to own their own line of wigs and extensions. With their recent acquisition of BlackHair.com from its previous Asian owners, they have established themselves as key players in a multi-billion dollar industry where very few Black entrepreneurs have ownership.
COLUMBUS, OH
blavity.com

Juneteenth Isn’t Being Taught In Classrooms Because Of White Fragility

It was the summer of 2020 when protests erupted across the country around the police killing of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. While Black folks demanded changes to policing ranging from completely abolishing the system altogether, to defunding and reforming, the U.S. government had a different plan. Following those protests...
SOCIETY
coinquora.com

New York NFT Leaves Attendees Infected with COVID-19

NFT New York City (NFT.NYC) organized a three-day conference that brought the NFT community together in NYC for debates, talks, and workshops through June 20-23, 2022. The program was glamorous and successful. However, it airdropped a virus to people. Multiple sources have reported that many attendees have contracted the Coronavirus...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

29K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy