Stanford lands commitment from EDGE Armel Mukam

Stanford's very much needed first commitment across the defensive line

It seems that the Cardinal are starting to pick up some steam on the recruiting trail after landing their second commitment in a week.

Three-star EDGE Armel Mukam out of Woodberry Forrest, Virginia took to Twitter to announce that he will be committing to the Cardinal.

Mukam marks the second Stanford commit in a week, as the Cardinal also landed a commitment from offensive lineman Luke Baklenko . Mukam chose Stanford over the likes of Cal, Vanderbilt, and Virginia. In an interview with 247Sports , Mukam broke down what set Stanford apart from the rest of the schools recruiting him saying:

"I’m going to Stanford because it was the best fit for me as a scholar-athlete," he told 247Sports. "Stanford, in my opinion, has it all -- top tier academics with a top tier football program is exactly what I have been looking for throughout this whole recruiting process and is the reason why I committed there."

He credited the stability and the commitment of David Shaw and his staff as another key reason that attracted him to the Farm. He also expressed how much he learned about how the program is valued while on his visit saying:

"A lot of people think that Stanford is all about academics and that they neglect football, which is completely false. I, myself, thought that at first but when I visited, I realized that they truly care about their athletes."

With the addition of Mukam, Stanford's class now ranks as the No. 50 class in the country according to 247Sports ' recruiting rankings.

According to their composite player rankings, Mukam is ranked as the No. 81 player at his position and the No. 29 player in Virginia. He marks Stanford's first commitment across the defensive line, a unit that they very much need to bolster after last season's less than stellar showing.