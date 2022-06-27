ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Top 5 Best Places To Get French Fries In Downtown Indy

By Casey Daniels
WIBC.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is the most consumed side dish at American restaurants…French Fries. According to the DailyMeal.com, the average American eats almost 30 pounds of fries a year. A study published in the Journal of Nutrition, fried potatoes are the most frequently consumed vegetable for children ages 2 to 4. We have a...

www.wibc.com

WIBC.com

City Market Celebrates Ukrainian Culture

(INDIANAPOLIS) – Indy’s City Market is hosting a Ukrainian culture festival this afternoon. Rebecca Vanvliet with the International Center says the six-and-a-half-hour event is meant as a reminder of the culture placed at risk by the Russian invasion:. The event features samples of Ukrainian potato dumplings and beet...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indiana’s first mochi donut shop opens in Noblesville

INDIANAPOLIS — Originally from California, Tom Nguyen moved to Indiana and realized he couldn’t get the mochi donuts he loved. The solution: He figured out how to make them and opened Mochi Joy, the first donut shop of its kind in Indiana, with wife and co-owner Rachel Burnett.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Fox 59

120k people have put down this 16-ounce monster burger

INDIANAPOLIS — Bub’s Burgers launched the Big Ugly as a gimmick to get people in the door, thinking customers would say “I could never eat all that” and order something else. “Lo and behold, people started eating them,” Owner Matt Frey said. They’ve lost exact...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

8 Unique Animal Encounters in Central Indiana

Most children love animals: Their wet noses, soft fur, and sometimes silly antics can provide hours of fun and education. It’s fun to see animals in real life, and fortunately for us Hoosiers, we have many opportunities to encounter animals up close. Many of the animal encounters across Indiana are a part of conservation efforts, and not only can families learn more about wild animals, farm animals and pets, they can enjoy the time together in an afternoon of furry (or scaly) fun.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Go for the Freshest Seafood in Indianapolis

There are many amazing things to do and see in Indianapolis, including Monument Circle, the Soldiers and Sailors Monument, and the Indianapolis botanical gardens. Families will love strolling through the Indianapolis Zoo or aquarium or simply exploring downtown Indy on foot. All of that exploring is bound to work up...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Drought in Indiana: June 2012 vs June 2022

INDIANAPOLIS – After a warm spring, the summer of 2012 was one for the record books with record high temperatures above 100° and record dry conditions that brought extreme drought to Indiana. We have had a dry June this year and some hot days mixed in there, but how does it compare to the June […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Local restaurant tradition ‘Tenderloin Tuesdays’ return to Hamilton County for 13th Year

Indiana’s signature sandwich returns to the spotlight in Hamilton County June 28-July 26 with Tenderloin Tuesdays™, featuring the Midwest’s best breaded pork tenderloin creations at 30 county-wide restaurants. Each year, restauranteurs representing Hamilton County’s independent cafés to its fine-dining establishments utilize their unique recipes to celebrate Indiana’s...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

Review: George Clinton: From Indiana Avenue to the Mothership, the best of Parliament-Funkadelic in Naptown

In 2019, George Clinton announced that he was retiring from the stage. Parliament-Funkadelic’s farewell tour ended in early 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States. But at some point during the COVID-19 shutdown, Clinton had a change of heart. In March of 2022, Clinton announced that his beloved P-Funk crew would return to the road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

11 Indiana Playgrounds Worth The Drive

With state-of-the-art play structures and lots of space to run, these Indiana playgrounds will bring out the inner child in everyone. Meadowlark Park in Carmel has now reopened to the public, and features a completely reimagined playground experience! The new playground at Meadowlark Park features three big play structures for kids of all ages to enjoy. The structure for big kids includes geometric domes that kids can climb up to and through, and metal slides that send you back to the ground. There’s also a play structure for climbers and parkour enthusiasts that features bridges to cross, monkey bars to swing from and other obstacles. The play structure for babies and young kids also invites tiny tots to climb, slide and explore, but everything is scales smaller for the youngest adventurers.
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Blueprint for Improvement: Lake Clearwater exterior enhancements

Built in 1991 at the edge of Indianapolis’ Lake Clearwater, this home’s owners were seeking an enhanced outdoor living space with an improved exterior appeal. A fresh coat of paint was added, blending sleek gray siding with contrasting crisp white trim to refresh the exterior. The lower deck...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

‘UnPHILtered’: Author publishes novel set in Brownsburg

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Beth Crawford is the daughter of a former Indianapolis police officer. She’s taken her passion for writing and turned into a career as a true crime novelist. On Tuesday night’s “UnPHILtered,” she talks with News 8’s Phil Sanchez and breaks down her latest book that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLWT 5

Indiana Zoo opens new exhibit where guests can walk with kangaroos

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Zoo opened a new kangaroo exhibit that lets visitors walk along with the animals. The zoo's Kangaroo Crossing lets visitors walk among the kangaroos as they roam freely in their habitat. Video in player above: Hop and walk above the kangaroos at Cincinnati Zoo's new adventure...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Farm Bureau’s July 4 Cookout Price Index Up $7.62 From Last Year

(INDIANAPOLIS) – Your Fourth of July cookout will cost you about eight dollars more this year. The Indiana Farm Bureau compiles a price index each year on a dozen typical cookout items, from ground beef to potato salad. The Farm Bureau calculates buying enough food for 10 people will set you back $64.32. That’s 13% more than last year, but more than five dollars below the Midwestern and national averages.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Historic church trying to fend off father time

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — St. Mary Catholic Church in Downtown Indianapolis is on the home stretch in a fund raising campaign to help with much needed repairs to the façade. “In order to make the limestone adhere to the brick, they had to use these rods to drive into the brick and the limestone,” Helen Small, Co-Chair of the “Save The Steeples Campaign” said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

