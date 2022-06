A cold front will slide through Tuesday, bringing gusty southwesterly winds in excess of 35 mph and a slight chance for thunderstorms to the north and east. We catch a brief cool down Tuesday and Wednesday with highs dropping into the low 80’s and then the mid 70’s mid-week, before climbing back up into the 80’s for a beautiful stretch of Summer weather to wrap up the week and head into the weekend.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO