Mobile, AL

Tropical development likely in the Caribbean next week

By Ed Bloodsworth
WKRG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The tropics are quite active with two systems of interest in the Atlantic Basin. A trough in the Northern Gulf of Mexico continues to bring enhanced rain chances...

WKRG

TROPICS: Still tracking 3 systems in the Atlantic Basin

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We continue to track three systems in the Atlantic Basin. Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is moving along the Northern Coast of South America impacting Venezuela. Development will be difficult between now and Thursday as the disturbance will be interacting with land. It will move in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico by Friday. There will be some time for the cyclone to organize into a tropical storm before coming ashore this weekend in Nicaragua.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

TROPICS: Tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone Two plus two other systems

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -The Atlantic Basin remains quite active with multiple areas of interest. Potential Tropical Cyclone Two will continue move west past the Windward Island hugging the Northern Coast of South America this week. The system is expected to become Bonnie, the second named storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Long-range models continue moving this system west. A hurricane could form prior to a Central American landfall this weekend. The most likely location for landfall appears to be Nicaragua.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Rain chances remain elevated with cooler temperatures

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Unsettled weather has settled into the region. Rain chances will remain elevated over the next few days. Scattered storms have blanketed the Gulf Coast. With most of the rain having come early, most of the region will remain rain-free this evening. Scattered clouds will remain with only occasional showers through midnight. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 70s. A few more showers will form by sunrise Thursday.
MOBILE, AL
apr.org

Gulf Shores looks to bolster its beaches

The city of Gulf Shores is holding a public meeting for its upcoming beach nourishment project. The meeting is at six tonight at the Gulf Shores City Council Chambers. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Orange Beach representatives and coastal engineers will answer questions about the project. The project will restore beach lands at Gulf State Park and various parts of Orange Beach. Beach nourishment is when sand is dredged from the bottom of the gulf and pumped back onto shore. Engineer Mark Acreman says beach nourishment will help ward off any major damage from future hurricanes.
GULF SHORES, AL
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG

Tracking three areas in the tropics, no current threats

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – We are currently tracking three areas in the tropics. The good news is, none of them are immediate threats to our area. AREA #1: The first area is in the Gulf of Mexico and has a low chance for development. Either way, this is heading away from our area towards Texas/Mexico. The only impact this will have on our area is a little bit more moisture which means more rain.
MOBILE, AL
WSFA

Study offering reward for reporting tagged greater amberjack

MOBILE, Ala. (WSFA) - The University of South Alabama is leading a $11.7 million study of greater amberjack, and they’ll pay fisherman to help them out. The project is offering a $250 reward for each tagged greater amberjack reported, regardless if it has one or two tags. Upon catching a conventionally tagged greater amberjack, fishermen may call the phone number printed on the tag to report it to the project team. In addition to the tag number, fishermen will be asked to provide other information, including the fishing sector, date of catch, fish’s length and weight, and latitude and longitude where the fish was caught.
WILDLIFE
WKRG

Settling into an unsettled pattern

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We anticipate a much more unsettled forecast for the Gulf Coast. Rain chances will stay elevated with deeper moisture sliding in. Isolated showers and storms will continue through the evening. For areas that do not receive rain, temperatures will be slow to cool. Most of the region will end up in the lower and middle 70s by sunrise Wednesday. A few more showers will develop Wednesday morning along the coast.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Gulf Shores closures for July 4th Weekend

Gulf Shores, Ala. (WKRG) – In honor of July 4th, the city of Gulf Shores will close a number of facilities and alter the operating hours of others. The following businesses will be closed on Monday, July 4th. They will re-open for normal operating hours on Tuesday, July 5th: City administrative offices Thomas B. Norton […]
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG

Scattered showers and storms with seasonable temperatures

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Tuesday, Gulf Coast!. Throughout the day, highs will reach the lower 90’s for most with scattered afternoon showers and storms, similar to yesterday. No organized severe weather is expected, BUT it is summertime, so any storms that do form could be strong with lightning, thunder, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Tonight, we clear out as lows drop to the 70’s.
MOBILE, AL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Spanish Fort, AL

Wouldn’t it be great to visit a new city that brings together tradition, history, culture, and nature?. These things and more await you in the small yet beautiful town of Spanish Fort in Alabama. Spanish Fort is the ‘City of Spirit,’ a progressive and friendly community situated on Mobile...
WKRG News 5

Daphne Utilities: Lightning to blame for discolored water

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Daphne residents may notice discolored water Wednesday, but Daphne Utilities says they are aware of the problem. They blame lightning from Tuesday and Wednesday’s storms for the issues. Lightning can affect water pumps and other equipment which leads to the discolored water. Businesses and residents near Whispering Pines Road are affected. […]
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG

Scattered showers and storms

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Wednesday, Gulf Coast!. We are starting with some coastal showers and storms this morning with some other isolated showers here and there as well. Temps are starting in the 70’s for most. Throughout the day, highs will reach the upper 80’s and lower...
MOBILE, AL
US News and World Report

27 Top Things to Do in Mobile, Alabama

Situated on the Gulf Coast, Mobile is a city rich in culture, architecture and history. Visitors to this Alabama destination will find plenty to do, whether you want to learn about plantations and architecture of the antebellum South, experience the Creole culture and food, soak up the maritime history, or spend a day on the bay. If you're planning a trip to this port city, here are some of the top things to do in Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
wvtm13.com

Price of planned Mobile River bridge swells to $2.7B

MOBILE, Ala. — The latest plan for a new bridge and revamped Interstate 10 to ease traffic congestion on the Gulf Coast at Mobile, Alabama, shows the cost has swelled to $2.7 billion. The Alabama Department of Transportation released a new report on the project Friday. It includes a...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Vacationers leaving beach gear & holes on Dauphin Island causing problems for sea turtles

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - The surf, the sand and the sun are big draws to Dauphin Island this week. Lisa Myers and her husband are among dozens enjoying the beach. “We came down on the West End because we heard that was the best place to come where you could do the least amount of walking to get down to the water,” she said. “So it’s a nice, beautiful day.”
DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

The 89th Annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo

The following information was provided by event organizers:. The 89th Annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo (ADSFR) dates have been set for July 15-17, 2022. The weigh station will be open 10:00am-7:00pm Friday and Saturday, and 10:00am-5:00pm Sunday. Traditionally, the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo attracts over 3,800 anglers competing in 33 categories for over a half a million dollars in cash and prizes. In 2011, The ADSFR was proclaimed the largest fishing tournament in the world by Guinness World Records. ADSFR expects large crowds and a huge spectator turnout by continuing a full rodeo schedule of events including live music each day. The entertainment begins with the Captain T-Bones Liar’s Contest on Thursday, July 14th, 2022, followed by Trotline. The Joe Bullard Stage at the Rodeo site will function as the main stage for the Rodeo Weekend Music, with headliners of Velcro Pygmies on Friday Night and The Blackwater Brass Band on Saturday night. Fishing begins at 5:00am Friday, July 15th with the ceremonial cannon blast at the ADSFR site and concludes at 5:00pm Sunday, July 17th with a ceremonial cannon blast.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

More rain, less heat

The high pressure system that brought us relentless heat and dry skies is now backing off with low pressure scooting in. This means out pattern will be more unsettled this week with higher rain chances and lower temps. This morning we are starting in the 70’s for most with highs...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Baldwin Co. EMA working on new hurricane evacuation plan amid growth

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Hurricane season is officially here, and work is underway to updated FEMA's evacuation plan for all Baldwin County residents. Baldwin County Emergency Management officials said changes are needed as the rapidly growing area is currently relying on an evacuation plan from 2011. Federal hurricane...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL

