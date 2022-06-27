ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephenville, TX

Tarleton Tennis adds Saint Mary’s transfer Audrey Pacheco

By jhorton
theflashtoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTEPHENVILLE – Tarleton’s newest member of the tennis program is the first transfer in the new crop, as the Texans announced Monday they have added Audrey Pacheco. Pacheco played the last two seasons at Saint Mary’s, an NCAA Division I program...

theflashtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
theflashtoday.com

PHOTOS: Home rebuilt in Carbon

Numerous folks from the Stephenville and surrounding area volunteered their time to help “a neighbor” in need. Carbon resident, Mary Griffin, lost her home to the recent Carbon wildfires. The CR Project of Comanche County teamed up with numerous area volunteers to help build Mary Griffin a new home. The large group of volunteers showed up to the site of the home build on Thursday to begin working on building the home. At the time of their arrival, there was only a slab. The volunteers worked Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday on Mary’s new home. After just four days, the home is near completion. Mary is expected to be able to move into her new home within the next two weeks.
CARBON, TX
wbap.com

Burleson: Woman Fatally Caught in Crosshairs of Shootout on Busy Highway

Burleson, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – Burleson Police arrested six people in connection with a shooting incident that left an innocent woman dead with a gunshot wound to the head.. Police say the suspects were engaged in unspecified illegal activities that killed 64-year old Kathryn Ann Bryan who was driving along the busy Wilshire Blvd and I-35W around 6pm Friday when she was fatally shot in the head.
BURLESON, TX
Focus Daily News

Parker County Peach Festival Expands

The Parker County Peach Festival returns in 2022 for its 37th anniversary. The all-day event draws large crowds to downtown Weatherford on July 9 for a fun-packed Saturday. The festival expands this year to feature over 200 arts and craft, food, and activity vendors in booths scattered all around the historic Weatherford courthouse. The festival offers everything peachy from homemade peach ice cream to cobbler, pie, peach tea, smoothies, or ice cream topped with fresh peaches. For those watching calories, those juicy Parker County peaches are a treat in themselves with no need of extra sweeteners.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stephenville, TX
State
California State
Local
Texas Sports
Stephenville, TX
Sports
fox4news.com

Woman shot while driving through Burleson, 6 arrested

BURLESON, Texas - Police in Johnson County arrested six people after an innocent woman was shot and killed while driving. The Friday night shooting claimed the life of 64-year-old Kathryn Bryan of Arlington. Police said she was simply driving on Wilshire Boulevard when she was struck by a bullet. She...
BURLESON, TX
burlesontx.com

Reminder: Burleson has year-round water restrictions

The summer heat has arrived and you may notice your lawn and flower beds starting to suffer. We want to remind everyone that Burleson has year-round lawn watering restrictions and a watering schedule based on your street address. The watering of lawns and landscapes using irrigation systems (watering with sprinklers)...
BURLESON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Mary
nypressnews.com

Parker County restricting residents from shooting off fireworks due to drought conditions

PARKER COUNTY, Texas — A North Texas county is prohibiting its citizens from setting off fireworks over the Fourth of July weekend due to its current weather situation. Parker County Judge Pat Deen signed an Emergency Declaration of a local state of disaster Tuesday due to severe drought conditions. In this declaration, it said Texans will be prohibited from setting off any fireworks within Parker County “effective immediately” because of the “imminent threat of individuals discharging fireworks into dry grass, trees and brush.”
PARKER COUNTY, TX
willowpark.org

Parker County declares state of emergency; temporarily bans discharge of fireworks

Parker County Issues Emergency Declaration of local state of disaster due to drought and prohibiting the discharge of fireworks in Parker County. Due to the current severe drought conditions and the imminent threat of individuals discharging fireworks into dry grass, trees and brush, Parker County Judge Pat Deen, today, signed an Emergency Declaration of a local state of disaster due to drought and prohibiting the discharge of any fireworks within Parker County effective immediately.
WILLOW PARK, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

RV Overturns Blocking Several Lanes on Lake Worth Bridge

A scary afternoon for the driver of a recreational vehicle that overturned on the bridge over Lake Worth Sunday. The RV nearly went off the bridge on northbound West Loop 820 near Heron Drive. A jet ski being pulled by the RV did fall into the water after the RV...
LAKE WORTH, TX
Government Technology

Sheriff Was Ready to Evacuate Jail During Wildfire

(TNS) — An ongoing wildfire amid moderate drought across Palo Pinto County prompted several actions by county commissioners on Monday, with Sheriff Brett McGuire revealing he'd called the state prison system for buses in case the Dempsey Fire threatened his lockup. "There was that potential that the heel of...
PALO PINTO COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Coast Conference#Texans#Christian#Morgan Hill
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Child, 5, Fatally Shot While Playing With a Relative: Sheriff

A 5-year-old child is dead after being shot inside a Parker County home Tuesday night while playing with a relative. According to a statement from the Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier, two children were unattended while playing in a bedroom at a home on the block of Woodie Way when a gunshot was heard at about 9 p.m.
PARKER COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy