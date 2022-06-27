Tarleton Tennis adds Saint Mary’s transfer Audrey Pacheco

Numerous folks from the Stephenville and surrounding area volunteered their time to help “a neighbor” in need. Carbon resident, Mary Griffin, lost her home to the recent Carbon wildfires. The CR Project of Comanche County teamed up with numerous area volunteers to help build Mary Griffin a new home. The large group of volunteers showed up to the site of the home build on Thursday to begin working on building the home. At the time of their arrival, there was only a slab. The volunteers worked Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday on Mary’s new home. After just four days, the home is near completion. Mary is expected to be able to move into her new home within the next two weeks.

CARBON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO