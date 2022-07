A new law will impact gun owners in Yakima and Washington State on Friday when the sale of ammunition magazines which hold more than 10 rounds will be banned for sale in the state. Diane Maybry, co-owner of Yakima's Bestway Pawn says starting Friday, July 1 it will also be against state law to import, manufacture and distribute the larger capacity magazines the reason why she's trying to sell those that are in stock in the store. Washington will join 9 other states on Friday which include California, Hawaii and Colorado in limiting capacity.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 9 HOURS AGO