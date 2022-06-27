ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Persons Of Interest Sought In Fells Point Shooting, Police Say

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said Monday they are looking to identify people of interest in connection with a shooting over the weekend in Fells Point.

Patrol officers responded at 12:30 a.m. Sunday to the 1600 block of Aliceanna Street, where they found a man shot multiple times. Officials initially said the shooting occurred on the 600 block of South Broadway.

Police released surveillance photos of the persons of interest and the image of a vehicle of interest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E78UO_0gNYpFyq00 download (37) Vehicle of interest in Fells Point shooting. Credit: BPD https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZqQFb_0gNYpFyq00
download (36) Persons of interest in Fells Point shooting. Credit: BPD

Anyone with information about the identity of those pictured, or where the vehicle pictured is, is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

CBS Baltimore

2 Men Wounded In Pair Of Baltimore Shootings, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were wounded Wednesday night in a pair of Baltimore shootings, authorities said. About 10:30 p.m., officers called to a shooting in the 5300 block of Reisterstown Road found a 55-year-old man who had been shot, Baltimore Police said. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Less than an hour later, officers responding to a separate shooting in the 500 block of Freeman Street found a 42-year-old shooting victim. He was hospitalized but is listed in stable condition, police said. No information about a possible suspect or motive in either case was released. Anyone with information about either of these shootings is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 19, Wounded In Southeast Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old was hospitalized Tuesday night after he was shot in southeast Baltimore, authorities said. Shortly before 11 p.m., patrol officers were called to a reported shooting in the 6600 block of Holabird Avenue, where they found the victim shot, Baltimore Police said. The unidentified 19-year-old was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His condition was unclear Wednesday morning. No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Foul Play Suspected In Death At Elkridge Hotel, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have a person in custody after a man was found dead Thursday morning at an Elkridge hotel. Foul play is suspected in the man’s death, which is being treated as a suspected homicide case, Howard County Police said. Officers were called to the Econo Lodge in the 5800 block of Bonnie View Lane about 8 a.m. in response to a man found dead inside a room there, police said. The cause of death has yet to be determined, but investigators do not believe the death was a random incident. An unidentified person was taken into custody, police said, but it is unclear yet whether they will face charges. Additional details about the case were not immediately available Thursday.
ELKRIDGE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Identify 2 Men Killed In Northeast Baltimore Triple Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities on Wednesday released the identities of two men killed in a triple shooting in Northeast Baltimore over the weekend. Devonta Powell, 21, and Dametrius Johnson, 26, were the men fatally wounded in the Sunday shooting that also sent a 28-year-old woman to the hospital, Baltimore Police said. Officers were near Frankford Avenue and Sinclair Lane about 8 p.m. Sunday when they heard gunfire in the area and found the victims shot a nearby shopping center. Powell died at the scene and Johnson was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said. At last check, the woman was listed in good condition. No details about a suspect or motive have been released. Three people—two 21-year-old men and a 36-year-old man—were shot at the Parkside Shopping Center, also in the Frankford neighborhood, on Wednesday. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

State Investigators Release Body Camera Footage From Fatal Essex Police Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Attorney General’s Office on Thursday released body camera footage from a Baltimore County Police shooting in which an armed suspect was killed in Essex last May. Ralph Picarello III, 39, was shot and killed by police after he had picked up two knives and “moved quickly towards officers” after being instructed to drop the blades, according to the Office of the Attorney General. Established in response to 2021 police reforms, the attorney general’s Independent Investigations Division is tasked with investigating all civilian deaths at the hands of law enforcement. The division will try to release the footage...
ESSEX, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Pikesville man arrested for pointing gun at another driver, say police

ABINGDON, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland State Police say they arrested a man from Pikesville after they say he pointed a gun at another driver. 29-year-old Ronald McKnight faces 1st and second-degree assault charges. The situation unfolded about 6:20 p.m. in Abingdon. According to police, the victim was stopped behind...
PIKESVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 23, Charged In Ocean City Triple Stabbing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with a triple stabbing last week on the boardwalk of Ocean City, police said Thursday. Paul Baynard, of Ridgely, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. Baynard was arrested without incident Wednesday in Queen Anne’s County by Ocean City Police detectives working with Maryland State Apprehension Team and the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force. Officers responded to a fight they witnessed shortly before midnight on June 20 to the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue. There, they found three victims, including a 17-year-old boy. The first victim, an 18-year-old man, was flown to Shock Trauma. The second victim, a 21-year-old man, was flown to Christiana Hospital, and the 17-year-old was transported to an area hospital. All three victims have since been released from the hospitals, police said.
OCEAN CITY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Two people shot in West Baltimore; 14-year-old injured

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man and teenager were shot Tuesday in West Baltimore. According to police, just after 5 p.m., officers responded near Fremont Avenue for a shot spotter alert. Once on scene, police located a 24-year-old man near Vine Street with non-fatal gunshot wounds. While on scene, officers...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Suspect Taken Into Custody Following ‘Possible Barricade Situation’; May Be Related To Officer Who Was Dragged

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A person was taken into custody Wednesday morning following a “possible barricade situation” in a West Baltimore rowhome. WJZ has learned from sources that the arrest may be connected to a separate incident on Tuesday night where a Baltimore City police officer was hit by a vehicle during a traffic stop and dragged several blocks. The officer remains on life support. A heavy police presence, including a SWAT Team truck, was been reported just before 9:30 a.m. near The Y in Druid Hill in West Baltimore. SWAT teams and several police officers are on the scene on Druid Hill Avenue. Parts of two roads are closed for about 40 minutes due to what Baltimore Police are calling “a possible barricade situation. Police announced the 1600-1800 blocks of Druid Hill Avenue and the 1600-1800 blocks of McCullough Street were closed just before 11:10 a.m. They were reopened about 11:50 a.m. This is a a breaking news story and will be updated. #BREAKING A heavy police presence on Druid Hill Ave. near the YMCA. SWAT teams and several police officers are all over the scene. @wjz pic.twitter.com/oteut3tAn5 — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) June 29, 2022
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Pikesville Man Accused Pointing Gun At Other Driver In ‘Road Rage Incident’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore County man was arrested Wednesday night after he allegedly pointed a handgun at another driver during what authorities described as a road rage incident in Harford County. Ronald McKnight, 29, of Pikesville, is charged with first- and second-degree assault, along with unspecified weapons offenses, in connection with the incident, Maryland State Police said in a Thursday news release. The charges stem from an incident that was reported about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday near Pulaski Highway and Long Bar Harbor Road in Abingdon, troopers said. Troopers called to the scene met with a driver, who told them the incident began...
PIKESVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Gun Spotted In Driver’s Car Before Baltimore Officer Dragged, Court Documents Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Charging documents for the Baltimore man accused of dragging a police officer for several blocks after fleeing from a traffic stop are shedding new light on the sequence of events that led up to the incident. Joseph Black, 36, was behind the wheel of a Mercedes sedan that was pulled over for a traffic infraction Tuesday evening in the 5100 block of Park Heights Avenue, according to the court documents obtained Thursday by WJZ. The court documents state that two officers—identified as Sergeant Ramberg and Detective Dow—were speaking with Black when Ramberg pointed out a gun on the floor board...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Man arrested after wielding machete during Rosedale argument

ROSEDALE, MD—Police are investigating two assaults that were reported in the Rosedale area this week. At just after 11:55 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, an individual charged at another individual with a knife in the 9000-block of Franklin Square Drive (21237). The suspect was subsequently arrested. At just after...
ROSEDALE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Officer Dragged By Vehicle In Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE WJZ — A police sergeant was placed on life support Tuesday night after he was struck by a vehicle and dragged down a street in Northwest Baltimore, authorities said. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. in the 5200 block of Park Heights Avenue, according to police. Police said the officer was doing a traffic stop when, at some point, the driver hit him and then kept going. https://baltimore.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15910056/2022/06/annie-rose-live-to-web.mp4 The officer was taken to Shock Trauma to receive treatment for his injuries. His condition was not immediately known. “He is critically ill. He is on full life support,” Dr. Thomas Scalea, the hospital’s physician-in-chief,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

6-Year-Old Girl Struck In Double Prince George's Shooting

A 6-year-old girl was one of two victims who were shot inside a Maryland home, investigators announced. Shortly before 9 p.m. on Monday, June 27, the Prince George's County Police Department received a 911 call regarding two gunshot victims - the child and a male adult whose name has not been released - who were being transported to an area hospital by a private vehicle for treatment.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police searching for missing 12-year-old from Dundalk area

DUNDALK, Md. — Baltimore County police need your help finding a missing 12-year-old girl from the Dundalk area. Luisanna Rodriguez, 12, is five feet, two inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds. She was last seen yesterday at 6 p.m. in the Dundalk area. She was wearing a black crop top and blue jeans and carrying a pink tote bag.
DUNDALK, MD
