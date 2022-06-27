ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jill Biden has company on trip to Spain

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

U.S. first lady Jill Biden has some company on a trip to Spain: two of her granddaughters.

Biden opened the visit to Madrid on Monday by meeting with Queen Letizia at the Palacio de la Zarzuela. They later toured the headquarters of the Spanish Association Against Cancer.

The first lady is an advocate for research into a cancer cure. She lost her adult son, Beau, to brain cancer in 2015. Several of her girlfriends also succumbed to breast cancer.

She arrived in Madrid on Sunday, before President Joe Biden , who is set to arrive Tuesday to attend the annual NATO summit.

“I brought my two granddaughters,” the first lady told Letizia as they chatted at the palace. “We stayed up and, you know, had a glass of wine.”

Her adult granddaughters Maisy and Finnegan, who were already in Spain when the first lady arrived Sunday night, did not join her palace visit. They were at the U.S. Embassy visiting with Ambassador Julissa Reynoso, formerly the first lady's chief of staff, Biden said.

The first lady also paid a courtesy call on Begoña Gómez, the wife of President Pedro Sanchez.

On Tuesday, Jill Biden and Letizia will visit a greeting center in Madrid for Ukrainian refugees taken in by Spain and meet with Ukrainian families in Madrid.

She and the president will attend a NATO dinner on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the first lady will participate in the agenda for spouses of the NATO country leaders, including visits to Madrid’s Prado and Reina Sofia museums, before she flies back to Washington.

President Biden will depart on Thursday after the NATO summit ends.

Teri Alexander
2d ago

A free trip around the world on tax payers money. It looks like Mrs President is taking Joes place. Is she the one running this country or is it her husbands. My guess she’s the one guiding him. What’s the next country they’re going to visit

KAG2021
2d ago

Who cares? Oh yeah, the bias liberal fake news media. Wonder if Melania ever went to Spain? We will never know. But we will sure read about Jill and Michelle on every move they make. 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮

Papa One1
2d ago

Why was it so important for our country that she be in Spain on a separate trip from Joe? She should have flown in and out with him instead of going there and back on her own. How much did her trip cost us? Wonder what AOC and the green squad think of the increased impact on the environment from the JP4 Jill's plane consumed.

