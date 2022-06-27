ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Youtuber asking opinions on abortion runs into former Planned Parenthood president

By Ollie Cooper
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DN4sE_0gNYowxa00

A YouTuber unknowingly asked the grandson of Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger for his thoughts on abortion access prior to the Supreme Court ’s ruling to overturn Roe v Wade .

On Thursday, Karim Jovian, a New York City -based filmmaker and influencer found himself interviewing the former Planned Parenthood president while asking New Yorkers about their thoughts on abortion .

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kamala Harris says she expects Supreme Court to roll back more rights: ‘I definitely believe this is not over’

Vice President Kamala Harris said on Monday that she expects the Supreme Court’s new conservative majority to continue pressing forward and overturn other long-held judicial precedents following the Court’s ruling tossing out Roe vs Wade on Friday.Speaking with CNN’s Dana Bash, the vice president pointed to the remarks of Justice Clarence Thomas, who in his concurring opinion on Friday indicated that he beleived the Court should reexamine other precedents set by the Judicial Branch establishing the right to gay marriage, contraceptive use, and other actions that until last week seemed like settled law in America."I definitely believe this is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Sanger
Person
Karim Jovian
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Pelosi explains why she ‘elbowed’ Republican congresswoman’s young daughter

House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s spokesperson has insisted that the media misrepresented a video of her allegedly elbowing the young daughter of Republican representative Mayra Flores during a photo-op of her swearing-in ceremony last week.The spokesperson said that she was merely trying to make sure the little girl “wouldn’t be hidden.”In a video that was shared widely, the top Democrat could be seen elbowing Ms Flores’ young daughter as Ms Pelosi motions with her hand for other people to join the photo.Ms Flores, 36, was elected to represent Texas’ 35th Congressional District — becoming the first Mexican-born woman to be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planned Parenthood#Abortion Issues#The Supreme Court#New Yorkers
The Independent

Nancy Pelosi accused of pushing congresswoman’s young daughter in photo op

Democrat House speaker Nancy Pelosi has been lambasted by a Texas congresswoman for appearing to “push” her young daughter during a photo op.Newly sworn-in congresswoman Mayra Flores made the allegation on Twitter following her swearing-in ceremony at the US Capitol last week, during which she and her daughter posed alongside Ms Pelosi.A video shared among conservatives on Twitter at the weekend appeared to suggest the Democrat had “pushed” Ms Flores’s daughter, although it was not clear in the video if contact was made.“I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her,” the...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Pope advises Catholic mothers to stop ironing their son’s shirts and push them to get married

The Pope has issued some tough love-style parenting advice for frustrated, but “overprotective” mothers with adult sons who simply won’t “leave the nest”.Pope Francis told Catholic mothers during a Mass service to mark the end of the 10th World Meeting of Families that they should stop ironing their son’s shirts and encourage them to go and get married.He also urged adult men not to “take the easy road” and return to their mothers in “moments of difficulty”.The 85-year-old head of the Catholic Church, who has never been married and has no children, said: “We see so many young men who...
RELIGION
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene and GOP try and fail to poke holes in Cassidy Hutchinson’s shocking Jan 6 testimony

A handful of Republicans reacted publicly with scorn on Tuesday after Cassidy Hutchinson’s explosive testimony at a surprise hearing of the January 6 committee.But as the hearing concluded it was clear that many – including Donald Trump himself – were reeling from the latest revelations.Ms Hutchinson is part of a long list of Republicans whose testimony the Jan 6 committee has decided to highlight; the growing chorus of both Trump-affiliated voices and those of other Republicans from around the country have cut deeply into the counter-narrative pushed by GOP leadership on Capitol Hill calling the hearings a partisan witch hunt.On...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The View’s Sunny Hostin says she believes in no abortion exception for rape and incest in Roe v Wade debate

The View’s Sunny Hostin spoke about her “radical” pro-life stance, claiming that she doesn’t “believe in abortion at any time”.The host, 53, addressed the topic on Monday’s (27 June) episode of the talk show, just days after the US Supreme Court overturned the 1973 landmark Roe v Wade decision over abortion rights. The court ruled in favour of a Mississippi law that outlaws abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy.“I don’t believe in abortion at any time. I don’t believe in any exception to it,” Hostin said. When asked by co-host Sara Haines whether she believed in abortion even in...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtuber
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Independent

‘A complete disgrace’: Anger as congressional candidate says she doubts women get pregnant from rape

The Republican candidate running in Virginia’s seventh congressional district has come under fire for suggesting that women are less likely to become pregnant from rape. Yesli Vega is campaigning to unseat Democrat Abigail Spanberger. She was asked about her stance on abortion while campaigning last month, audio obtained by Axios shows. Before the Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade, the Prince William County supervisor and sheriff’s deputy was asked during a campaign stop in Stafford County what she thinks Congress should do if the ruling was to be overturned. She said she supports new restrictions on the state...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Worker arrested after slapping Rudy Giuliani on back, calling him a ‘scumbag’ for Roe decision

Rudy Giuliani has said he was slapped on the back and called a "scumbag" by a shop worker over the Supreme Court's ruling overturning abortion rights in the US.The former New York City mayor and close aide to Donald Trump told The New York Post that he was berated by a grocery store worker on Staten Island on Sunday, while out campaigning for his son Andrew Giuliani to be governor of New York.CCTV footage showed a person in a mask walking up behind Mr Giuiliani and slapping him on the upper back, making him jump slightly, before appearing to...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Roe v Wade: Banning abortion won’t stop practice, Planned Parenthood says

Michelle Velasquez, the director of advocacy and services of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, has suggested banning abortion will not stop the practice. Out of the 70 people scheduled for Friday and Saturday, a Planned Parenthood clinic in the state could only see four patients before the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade was made public on Friday (June 24).“History has taught us that banning abortions will not stop them in Wisconsin or any other state,” Ms Velasquez said. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
WISCONSIN STATE
MSNBC

For many in GOP, returning abortion to the states isn’t enough

Almost immediately after Republican-appointed justices on the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, former Vice President Mike Pence issued a celebratory statement. This surprised no one: The Indiana Republican has long been a far-right crusader in the culture wars, so it stood to reason that he’d cheer the ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
U.S. POLITICS
Slate

Neil Gorsuch to Non-Christian Kids Who Don’t Want Prayer in Public School: Get Over It

The Supreme Court handed down another 6–3 decision collapsing the separation of church and state on Monday, ruling in favor of more sectarian prayer in public schools. Kennedy v. Bremerton School District asked whether Joseph Kennedy, a high school football coach, had a First Amendment right to pray with students at the 50-yard line after games. According to some teammates, this practice coerced players into joining—and practicing Christianity at school—for fear of incurring the coach’s disfavor. Nonetheless, Justice Neil Gorsuch’s opinion for the court found that Kennedy’s school violated his rights when it asked him to pray in private.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Abortion 'sanctuary' states pose grave risks to vulnerable women

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how abortion "sanctuary" laws undermine women's safety and the states' right to regulate abortion.]. With Roe v. Wade no longer dictating abortion laws, state lawmakers are taking up the fight. Both pro-life and pro-abortion actors are asking the same question: Are we ready for “life after Roe”?
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

721K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy