Youtuber asking opinions on abortion runs into former Planned Parenthood president
A YouTuber unknowingly asked the grandson of Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger for his thoughts on abortion access prior to the Supreme Court ’s ruling to overturn Roe v Wade .
On Thursday, Karim Jovian, a New York City -based filmmaker and influencer found himself interviewing the former Planned Parenthood president while asking New Yorkers about their thoughts on abortion .
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Comments / 0