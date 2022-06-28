ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Raheem Sterling: Chelsea edge closer towards deal for Manchester City forward

By Nick Purewal
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nUPKu_0gNYoo9000

Chelsea are edging closer towards a deal to take Raheem Sterling to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are thought to be hopeful of quickly striking a fee with Manchester City , with Sterling understood to be keen on the west London switch.

England forward Sterling would represent the kind of marquee signing that new Chelsea chief Todd Boehly promised when the US magnate completed his Blues takeover alongside main consortium partners Clearlake Capital.

Sterling would add extra dynamism to the Blues’ overall play, but also boost both creativity and goal threat.

Chelsea are also understood to have genuine designs on both Leeds forward Raphinha and his Brazil teammate, Everton’s Richarlison .

Sterling remains Chelsea’s top target, but the Blues are understood to be prepared to push for deals for both Raphinha and Richarlison too.

Stamford Bridge chiefs would not expect to complete all three deals, but are thought to want to keep their options open amid a hectic summer’s transfer dealings.

Technical director Petr Cech’s Stamford Bridge departure has left co-controlling owner Boehly and manager Thomas Tuchel in full control of the Blues’ transfer business.

New chairman Boehly and German coach Tuchel now hope to capitalise on the streamlined recruitment hierarchy in a set-up understood to be designed to boost clarity and swift decision-making.

Juventus’ Matthijs De Ligt is also understood to have become the Blues’ main defensive transfer target, with Timo Werner likely to be offered in a player-plus-cash proposal.

The Blues are now expected to prioritise a deal for Holland defender De Ligt over previous top target Jules Kounde.

Chelsea were thwarted in their aims to sign Sevilla defender Kounde last season by the Spanish club’s negotiations over a transfer fee.

Kounde had been the Blues’ long-term top target, but the personnel changes since Chelsea’s takeover are understood to have seen priorities shift.

Chelsea will conduct the search for a new sporting director in tandem with their summer transfer business.

Boehly will fill the role on an interim basis this summer, with the likes of former Liverpool man Michael Edwards and Monaco’s Paul Mitchell in the frame for the permanent job.

Tuchel is expected to assume more responsibility and influence on transfers in the Boehly era, even once the changes are complete.

The former Paris St Germain coach had only high praise for the structure under Roman Abramovich, where Marina Granovskaia and Cech handled transfer dealings allowing him to focus the majority of his energies on coaching.

The extra responsibility of the new set-up is understood to be no concern for Tuchel however, with the savvy tactician thought to be enthused by the fresh impetus after the takeover was completed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Former Rangers and Scotland keeper Andy Goram dies after short cancer battle

Former Rangers goalkeeper Andy Goram has died after a short battle with cancer, the club has announced.Goram, 58, who also represented Scotland, played for the Ibrox side between 1991 and 1998 – making 260 appearances over the period and winning five league titles, three Scottish Cups and two League Cups.Born in Bury, Goram began his career at Oldham Athletic before moving north to play for Edinburgh side Hibernian, and then moving to Glasgow.Rangers Football Club are today deeply saddened to announce the death of our legendary goalkeeper, Andy Goram, following a short battle with cancer.— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) July 2, 2022After...
HEALTH
The Independent

Dean Henderson leaves Manchester United on season-long loan to Nottingham Forest

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has completed his season-long loan switch to Nottingham Forest.Having made headway in his battle with David De Gea to become number one at Old Trafford during the 2020-21 season, the 25-year-old played second fiddle last term.Henderson’s issues after contracting Covid in pre-season did not help the homegrown goalkeeper in that fight in a campaign that ended with just three United appearances across all competitions.The goalkeeper has now joined promoted Forest in search of regular first-team football, having flourished between the sticks during previous loan spells at Sheffield United between 2018 and 2020.It is understood the agreement does not include an option to buy, with Steve Cooper’s side covering his wages for the duration of the loan.England international Henderson cannot play against United as part of the terms of the agreement. Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea’s chase of Matthijs de Ligt boosted by admiration of Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel’s ability to coax the best out of defenders is central to Chelsea’s pursuit of Juventus’ Matthijs de Ligt.Chelsea are thought to have been encouraged to continue negotiations with Juventus due to the Netherlands defender’s admiration for Blues boss Tuchel.De Ligt is understood to be keen to work under Tuchel, having seen how the German coach helped the likes of Antonio Rudiger thrive at Chelsea.The Blues have emerged as favourites to sign De Ligt should the 22-year-old leave Juventus this summer, with the Old Lady hierarchy accepting his desire for a new challenge.Chelsea are thought to be ready to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England win European Under-19 Championship after extra-time victory over Israel

England have won the European Under-19 Championship in Trnava after beating Israel 3-1 after extra time in the final.Oscar Gloch gave Israel a deserved half-time lead at the Anton Malatinsky Stadium and Callum Doyle equalised soon after the restart.England, tournament winners in 2017, almost won it in normal time when Aston Villa’s Carney Chukwuemeka struck a post in the 80th minute.But Chukwuemeka chested the Young Lions into the lead in the 107th minute and Villa club-mate Aaron Ramsey tapped home to seal victory with five minutes left.England, who lost in both the 2005 and 2009 finals, had failed to concede...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Everton, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
The Independent

What time is Argentina vs Scotland today?

Scotland head to San Salvador de Jujuy for the first clash of their three-match Test series against Argentina on Saturday evening (8.10pm BST), looking to build on a 45-5 victory over Chile in an ‘A’ international in Santiago last weekend.Head coach Gregor Townsend could do with a successful tour of South America to ease the pressure that is starting to grow on him, 14 months out from the World Cup, after an underwhelming Six Nations that saw Scotland finish fourth, with just two victories from five matches.A trip Argentina could be just the tonic that Townsend needs as the Scots...
RUGBY
The Independent

Australia v England LIVE rugby: Result and reaction as Wallabies win despite Darcy Swain red card

England went down 30-28 to Australia in a rollercoaster first game of the three-match series in Perth on Saturday.The Wallabies’ win snaps an eight-match losing streak against their old rivals despite the loss of lock Darcy Swain to a red card before half-time. Winger Jordan Petaia, hooker Folau Fainga’a and loose forward Pete Samu scored tries in the last quarter as Australia recorded their first win over England since knocking the co-hosts out of the 2015 World Cup. Samu’s try took Australia to a 30-14 lead but England debutants Henry Arundell and Jack van Poortvliet scored tries in the dying minutes to make the scoreline more respectable. The series continues over the next two weeks with tests at Brisbane’s Lang Park and the Sydney Cricket Ground. Follow all the reaction with our live blog:
WORLD
The Independent

F1 qualifying LIVE: Max Verstappen fastest in final practice with Lewis Hamilton down in fifth

Follow live F1 coverage as the British Grand Prix weekend continues with third practice and qualifying at Silverstone on Saturday. Last time out, Max Verstappen claimed his sixth victory of the season at the Canadian Grand Prix, holding off a late charge from Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz. The reigning world champion’s lead at the top of the Championship leaderboard is now 46 points from team-mate Sergio Perez, who failed to finish in Montreal.Lewis Hamilton finished third - only his second podium of the season - while fellow British team-mate George Russell came home in fourth. Both the Silver Arrows and...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Why Valencia is Spain’s unsung foodie hero

“Paella doesn’t have seafood in it. To a Valencian, that is not paella.”Valencia local Eduardo Aguilar tells me this with just a hint of contempt as we chat over small plates showcasing some of the region’s best produce in his atmospheric cave-turned-tasting room.I can’t help but raise an eyebrow at the statement – the paella I know is all about seafood, isn’t it? Rice the colour of saffron in a giant skillet, with plump prawns still sizzling in their shells alongside juicy pieces of chicken: that’s the image that flashes before me when the quintessentially Spanish dish is invoked.But, since...
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The Independent

New Zealand vs Ireland LIVE rugby: Result and reaction as All Blacks cruise to win after Ardie Savea tries

Ireland’s wait for a win against New Zealand on New Zealand soil goes on after the All Blacks cruised to a 42-19 win in the opening match of the three-match series in Auckland on Saturday.Number eight Ardie Savea scored either side of half-time to help New Zealand avenge a 29-20 loss in Dublin last November and extend their unbeaten run at Eden Park to 47 tests over 28 years.Ireland dominated the early exchanges and grabbed a try through winger Keith Earls, repeating the feat through centre Garry Ringrose soon after the break and scoring a late consolation through Auckland-born Bundee Aki.Full-back Jordie Barrett scored a try and converted all six for the All Blacks, while winger Sevu Reece, centre Quinn Tupaea and debutant loose forward Pita Gus Sowakula also crossed to help put the hosts 1-0 up.Follow all the reaction from Eden Park below with our live blog:
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

722K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy