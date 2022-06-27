ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prichard, AL

A Beloved TikTok Star’s 18-Year-Old Son Was Fatally Shot at a Gas Station

By EJ Dickson
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dIgyE_0gNYlw4D00

Click here to read the full article.

With her trademark intro —”Hello, my little tater tot” — and her honeyed deep South accent, Ophelia Nichols , aka @shoelover99 or “Mama Tot,” is known for spreading love and positivity to her millions of TikTok followers, often posting videos providing comfort and support to those who have been bullied on the platform.

On Saturday, however, Nichols was the one asking her followers for help. In a gut-wrenching video posted to her page on Saturday, she revealed that her son Randon, 18, had been fatally shot the night before at a gas station in Prichard, Alabama, not far from Mobile.

“I’m doing this video for a reason, ‘cause I need y’alls help,” Nichols says in the video. “I never asked y’all for anything but I need your help with this. There’s almost 7 million people that follow me. Somebody’s gotta know something.”

Nichols went on to explain that her son Randon had been killed the night before, the day before what would have been his 19th birthday. “I have this hatred in my heart that I don’t recognize because I’ve never felt hate for anybody,” she said before imploring her followers to share any information they may have on Randon’s death.

@shoelover99

You will be found! You will reap what you sow in this world. You may not be caught now but its coming. I hope you see my sons face eveyday of your life

♬ original sound – ophelia 🦋

“I know they’re out there in my town. They’re out there, living and breathing, when my son is dead,” she said, showing a picture of herself with Randon. “And I want you to look at my son. Look at him. Look at him. This is my son and you took him from me. Look at his face. Look at it. Because I’ll never see it again. Somebody knows who did this to my child, and I am asking for somebody’s help, anybody’s.”

In response to Nichols’ video, which has almost 20 million views on TikTok, Mama Tot fans have rallied to support her, with more than 4,000 creators making videos stitching hers asking viewers to share any information. One woman, Cari Polzin, set up a GoFundMe page to provide donations for Nichols’ son’s funeral, which raised more than $281,000 before donations were put on pause at Nichols’ request, Polzin wrote.

On her Facebook page , Nichols expressed gratitude to her followers for the donations and the support. “I think of myself as this normal person who just loves on people but I forget that I have grown a family of almost 7 million via social media & I am grateful for you all,” she wrote. “Thank you for the continued prayers for myself, my husband, my children and our family.”

When reached for comment, Detective Jason Hadaway of the Prichard Police Department said: “A nything I tell you right now is gonna undermine my investigation, so that’s a no comment at this time.” He did, however, confirm that the department was actively pursuing multiple suspects in the case, and that they would provide more information once those suspects were placed in custody.

In a follow-up comment on her video, Nichols also confirmed that the police had a lead on two individuals. “I hope they see this video & know what they have done to my family,” she wrote.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 33

Carol Denise Robinson-bowser
2d ago

I am truly sorry for your loss. I pray the find the one responsible. Our children shouldn’t go before us. I pray for healing throughout this ordeal. May God give you peace and I will keep you in my prayers. Again I am truly sorry for your loss ❤️

Reply
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

In Private, Trump ‘Keeps Shitting All Over’ the End of Roe v. Wade

Click here to read the full article. Republicans spent Friday celebrating the end of Roe v. Wade and praising Donald Trump for making it happen. Trump himself, multiple sources tell Rolling Stone, is far less excited. Publicly, the former president took credit for abrogating the rights of millions of American women, putting out a statement saying Roe’s repeal was “only made possible because I delivered everything as promised, including nominating and getting three highly respected and strong Constitutionalists confirmed to the United States Supreme Court.” But privately, the former president is anxious about what the end of Roe, and the flood of...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Nipsey Hussle Murder Suspect Beaten Up In Jail: Lawyer

Click here to read the full article. The man accused of murdering celebrated rapper Nipsey Hussle was physically assaulted in custody and unable to attend his trial on Tuesday due to medical treatment for his injuries, his lawyer confirms to Rolling Stone. Eric Holder Jr., 32, was beaten up at some point after he left a Los Angeles courtroom around 4 p.m. Monday. “[He] was attacked by two inmates and beaten. He was cut with a razor in the back of his head and received three staples. His face is swollen and his eye is swollen,” Holder’s public defender, Aaron Jansen, tells...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Brian Laundrie Claims Killing Gabby Petito Was ‘Merciful’ in Notebook Confession

Click here to read the full article. Brian Laundrie wanted people to believe that he killed Gabby Petito because she was badly injured. The contents of his notebook, which authorities found near his remains in a Florida swamp last October — and which the FBI announced in January included a confession — have been shared by the Laundrie family attorney, according to NBC News New York. The photos show a multi-page suicide note, still legible after being underwater for several weeks.  In what reads like a romanticized fantasy of a mercy killing, Laundrie explains that he and Petito had been rushing back...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
Prichard, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Prichard, AL
City
Mobile, AL
Popculture

Dyshea Hall, 16-Year-Old 'Bring It!' Star, Dies in Shooting

A member of the Lifetime reality series Bring It has died. 16-year-old Dyshea Hall has been identified by DeKalb County Police as the victim of a fatal shooting. The shooting occurred outside a Kroger Grocery shopping center in Atlanta. WSBTV that another teen, 17-year-old Javonte Wood, was also shot and is also in critical condition. Vincent Parks Jr., 32, who is Hall's cousin, died at the scene. Police say they arrived at the Kroger on Flat Shoals Parkway on the evening of June 12 when two groups of people got into a disagreement. The group in one car reportedly fired at a group in another car. Police believe Hall was an innocent bystander in the incident. There are currently two persons of interest in the case. Hall was a member of the dance troupe, Dancing Dolls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Video shows chilling moment man holding baby is held at gunpoint in Detroit gas station

Harrowing surveillance footage shows the moment that a father in Detroit fended off an attack from a gunman pointing a firearm at his head while he held his infant child in his arms.The Detroit Police Department shared stills and video footage from the aggravated assault, which occurred at a gas station in the city on Sunday evening near the intersection of Hubbell and Tireman avenues, police said.“We are attempting to identify a suspect in an aggravated assault,” the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct wrote on Twitter on Monday, noting that the attack had occurred on Sunday, which was Father’s...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doll#Violent Crime#Ophelia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Mail

Groom filmed punching his bride when she beat him at a game during their wedding in Uzbekistan is charged with 'petty hooliganism' and faces just 15 days in jail after pair 'reconciled'

A spiteful groom who punched his wife in the head on their wedding day after she beat him at a party game has been charged over the attack. The man, who has not been named, beat his betrothed after she won a race to unwrap sweets that had been organised by guests at their wedding in the southern region of Surkhandaryo on June 6, with footage going viral online.
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Daily Mail

'Beautiful' baby girl died at nine weeks old after grandmother woke up to find her 'floppy' with face part-covered by blanket in Moses basket, inquest hears

A 'beautiful' baby girl died at nine weeks old after her grandmother woke up to find her 'floppy' with her face partially covered by a blanket in a Moses basket. Daisy-Mae Stanley, from Leigh, near Wigan, had been staying at her grandparent's home with her family in November last year when the tragic incident took place.
RELATIONSHIPS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

64K+
Followers
20K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy