ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Olivia DeJonge Describes One ‘Insane’ Elvis Scene That She Says Is A Literal Match Of The Archival Footage Baz Luhrmann Had

By Sean O&#039;Connell
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago

There was a tight competition at the box office this past weekend as Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis went toe-to-toe with Top Gun: Maverick , which was still performing ridiculously well in its fifth week. When the dust settled, Elvis ended up edging out Top Gun , but both movies had to be happy with the results, especially as Luhrmann’s musical emerged with an A- CinemaScore from audiences, and a 94% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes. Very, very impressive.

Part of the pleasure of watching Elvis on screen is the incredible performance by leading man Austin Butler, who looks and acts the part , so much so that the movie has received overwhelming praise from the Presley family . And this might have something to do with the incredible attention to detail that Baz Luhrmann apparently brought to the production, including the scene where Elvis performs his televised Christmas special in front of a live audience.

In the movie, it’s a bone of contention. Elvis’ manager, Col. Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), wants the singer to deliver a Christmas special that will make the networks happy. Elvis, though, wants to reclaim his edge and return to being the singer he used to be, so there is push back. But Elvis co-star Olivia DeJonge, who plays Priscilla Presley in the film, also pointed out the lengths that Luhrmann went to replicate this history, telling CinemaBlend during a recent interview :

The thing about the 1968 special, I don’t know how many people know this, is that they also matched all of the extras to what the real people on that stage looked like. All the way down to the costuming, the hair, the way that they sat… it’s insane. When you do like a picture-by-picture, it’s mad. So to sit and watch that from the perspective I was watching that from, it was just insane.

Elvis star Austin Butler talked about being nervous when it came time to sing in front of an actual audience, as was required to film the concert scenes for Baz Luhrmann’s movie, and the advice he received from Rami Malek of Bohemian Rhapsody fame. But because the bulk of the eyes would be on Butler during any concert moments, you could see how Luhrmann could take the foot off of the gas and not painfully recreate every beat of the actual moments. If you have watched the Elvis movie, take a look at actual footage from the 1968 comeback special that Elvis Presley staged, when he chose to sing his classics, instead of audience friendly Christmas tunes:

Even before people knew about the attention to detail being poured into Elvis , crowds turned out. And why not? Reviews for Elvis were positive , and anticipation for the movie started building from the moment that the first trailer arrived , so we can see how that translated into tickets sold. Now, will Elvis continue to perform? Can it hold onto its legs the way that Top Gun: Maverick managed to do? Or will everything just get crushed by Thor: Love and Thunder ? Time will tell.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Presley Says It Breaks Her Heart Son Benjamin Keough ‘Isn’t Here to See’ ‘Elvis’ Biopic

After months of waiting and heaping praise from Elvis Presley‘s daughter Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis hits theaters on Friday. Presley’s daughter viewed the film earlier this month during a special screening. Since then, she’s had nothing but positive things to say about it, as has her daughter Riley Keough. Now though, just days before the biopic becomes available to the public, the King of Rock N’ Roll’s daughter shared that it breaks her heart that her son Benjamin Keough “isn’t here to see” his grandfather’s newest portrayal.
MOVIES
The US Sun

Chilling new details about Elvis Presley’s final moments before his shock death revealed by his stepbrother

ELVIS Presley's stepbrother has relived the King's final moments as he overdosed at his home in Graceland and suffered a heart attack. In an exclusive interview with The Sun, David E Stanley told how he was at Graceland on the day of his brother's death on August 16, 1977, in the morning, hours before Elvis was due to set off for Portland for a new tour.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Austin Butler
Person
Olivia Dejonge
Person
Priscilla Presley
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Elvis
Person
Rami Malek
Person
Tom Hanks
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Austin Butler’s ‘Elvis’ Portrayal Is Getting Blasted Online

Elvis Presley’s family has given Austin Butler heaps of praise for his portrayal of The King of Rock, and fans are wondering why. On June 10th, a 10-second clip from the Baz Luhrmann biopic hit TikTok, and it immediately went viral. But not because people thought the actor did a stand-up impression of Elvis. It went viral because fans of the icon thought the short monologue sucked.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star
musictimes.com

Elvis Presley Suffered? King of Rock & Roll Never Wanted THIS

Elvis Presley hated something about his career. As the most famous person on Earth when he started singing, Presley became the center of attention. His over two decades of career before his untimely passing allowed him to give everyone the best music that caused him to become one of the most significant singers and icons of the 20th century.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Is Austin Butler actually singing in 'Elvis'?

How do you become a rock legend? Heading into the role of Elvis Presley for Baz Luhrmann's biopic, Austin Butler told TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb that he "tried everything." "Everything," it turns out, includes singing: Butler's actual voice is featured in the movie. According to Entertainment Weekly,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Conversation U.S.

Was there anything real about Elvis Presley?

In Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” there’s a scene based on actual conversations that took place between Elvis Presley and Steve Binder, the director of a 1968 NBC television special that signaled the singer’s return to live performing. Binder, an iconoclast unimpressed by Presley’s recent work, had pushed Elvis to reach back into his past to revitalize a career stalled by years of mediocre movies and soundtrack albums. According to the director, their exchanges left the performer engrossed in deep soul-searching. In the trailer to Luhrmann’s biopic, a version of this back-and-forth plays out: Elvis, portrayed by Austin Butler, says to the camera,...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Estate Is Now Worth an Insane Amount: See How Much

Cultural icon Elvis Presley‘s estate is now worth an insane amount of money, and just how much may shock you. The estate is worth around 1 billion dollars, according to a recent Billboard article. A number of factors contribute to this increase. This includes a new biopic, booming publishing valuations, and Elvis’ continued cultural cache. Elvis was one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. His legacy continues to live on today.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
121K+
Followers
34K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy