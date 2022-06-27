ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Suspect in kidnapping led law enforcement on chase from SW Wash. into Oregon

By KATU Staff
KVAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. — A man is in custody, accused of kidnapping two young children and leading law enforcement on a chase from Southwest Washington and onto Highway 30 in Oregon. Oregon State...

kval.com

clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99E IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON

MARION COUNTY, OR (June 29, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 9:39 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99E near milepost 33, near Woodburn. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gold Chevrolet Classic,...
MARION COUNTY, OR
FOX26

Oregon man uses traffic equipment, homemade sign to collect parking fees, police say

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPIC) — A 35-year-old Oregon man was charged with using traffic equipment to illegally collect parking fees for himself. According to the Roseburg Police Department report, an investigation revealed the man used an orange traffic cone, an orange protective vest, and a homemade sign on the roadway in an attempt to collect parking fees (or donations) from customers at a famers market.
ROSEBURG, OR
KXL

$50,000 Reward Now Offered In Marion County Murder

SALEM, Ore. — Family and friends of Travis Juetten are offering a 50-thousand dollar reward for information that leads to his killer. On August 13th, 2021 Juetten and his wife Jamilyn were stabbed several times inside of their home on Howell Prairie Road, west of Silverton. Travis died at...
MARION COUNTY, OR
rumble.com

Dashcam Captures Apparent Suicide Attempt on Highway

Occurred on June 7, 2022 / Tillamook County, Oregon, USA. I'm 36 years old and have been driving trucks since I was 15 on a farm endorsement. I have seen MANY crazy things in my career! I call Highway 6 "Danger Mountain." I have a Facebook page called "Highway 6 Road Road Reports (aka Danger Mountain)" with over 10k members. I travel Highway 6 everyday hauling 2 loads of lumber to Portland, Oregon. Highway 6 is known for its erratic drivers. The Highway is 51.25 miles long in which there is minimal passing lanes in both eastbound and westbound directions causing drivers to pass illegally. There is about 35 miles without cell service so reporting accidents takes time. Last year we had 3 accidents with 4 fatalities in 2 weeks. Highway 6 is a VERY dangerous highway in Oregon!"
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

I-84 Fatal, Multnomah Co., June 28

On June 26, 2022, at approximately 6:45 A.M., A semi-truck with a crane boom and a flatbed trailer was traveling eastbound on I-84 near milepost 42 when a tire blew. The truck, operated by Marvin Klopfenstein (37), plowed through the cement barrier into the east-bound lane where it jackknifed and rolled onto its side. The truck slid on the cement barrier and caught on fire. The driver escaped with only minor injuries. I-84 remains closed in both directions. The Oregon Department of Transportation is diligently working with Gerlock towing and US Ecology on the cleanup. An estimated 200 gallons of fuel, oil, and antifreeze came from the vehicle. The pavement was gouged in places that will need to be repaired before the highway re-opening. OSP was assisted by Multnomah County Sheriff’s office, ODOT, Cascade Locks Fire, Gerlock Towing, and Purdy’s towing. US Ecology responded for environmental cleanup. For information regarding the highway reopening, visit www.tripcheck.com.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Illegal Marijuana Grow Southern Oregon, June 27

On Thursday, June 23, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team, assisted by the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET), served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 600 block of Pinewood Way, Cave Junction, Josephine County. As a result, 3,944 illegal marijuana plants contained in seven (7) large, industrial sized greenhouses, were located, seized, and ultimately destroyed. Additionally, the property is subject to multiple code violations through Josephine County Code Enforcement, for unpermitted structures, multiple unpermitted electrical installations, and unpermitted excavation. Josephine County will move forward with legal action against the property owner which could result in closure of the property for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL MOTORCYCLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 20 IN OREGON

LINN COUNTY, OR (June 27, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at approximately 6:58 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 55, approximately 25 miles east of Sweet Home. The preliminary...
SWEET HOME, OR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KVAL

OSHA smoke rules to kick in for Oregon workers

EUGENE, Ore. — As the summer heats up, a new set of OSHA smoke rules are about to kick in for Oregon workers. Wildfire season is as well. And if you normally work outside, OSHA wants you to remember smoke rules that involve:. requiring employers to perform an exposure...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Highway 219 closed near Hillsboro, car down an embankment

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — At 3:40 p.m., Hillsboro Fire Department, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, along with the Washington County Sheriff's Office, responded to a call of a car down an embankment near the Jackson Bottom Wetlands, just south of Hillsboro. The driver was trapped when Hillsboro Fire first...
HILLSBORO, OR
The Times

Tigard police arrest 26-year-old for murder at Just Compassion

Investigators say Harrison McBride killed William Mayberry, 53, after he had been kicked out of the resource center.A man has been arrested for second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 53-year-old man in Tigard, the police department said Monday, June 27. The Tigard Police Department first stated Sunday, June 26, that it was investigating a "suspicious" death and had interviewed a person of interest. It announced Monday that case is now considered a homicide. Harrison Douglas-Myles McBride, 26, was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail. He is accused of killing William Edward Mayberry, a 53-year-old man...
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Monday, 6/27 – Investigation Continues Into Head-On Fatal Collision on Highway 97 That Killed Two on Friday

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KVAL

2 injured after food truck in California explodes, sends shrapnel flying hundreds of feet

FRESNO, Calif. (KMPH) — A food trailer exploded in California on Friday sending shrapnel hundreds of feet away and injuring two people. The food truck owner, Joe Ellis, was injured along with a 14-year-old boy who was walking near the truck at the time of the explosion. The teen, named Nicholas, suffered severe injuries and burns that will require extensive medical attention.
FRESNO, CA
klcc.org

80 people in Oregon’s federal prison go on hunger strike over conditions

Approximately 80 people inside the state’s only federal prison have been on a hunger strike, protesting conditions inside the facility, according to Oregon’s federal public defender. “We heard last week that some incarcerated people had started a hunger strike, and the government confirmed [Monday] that about 80 people...
SHERIDAN, OR

