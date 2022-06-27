Monday Farm News (6/27/22)

Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) staff members are preparing for what is expected to be one of the busiest Fourth of July weekends in recent years at the state’s parks and campgrounds. They are encouraging Iowans planning to spend the holiday outdoors to plan ahead. Only about 25 percent of the state’s campsites are offered on a first-come, first-served basis, but the DNR expects nearly all of them will be filled by tomorrow (Thursday) evening. If planning to camp over the holiday, call ahead to ensure space is available. DNR State Parks Bureau Chief Sherry Arntzen says Iowans should expect large crowds throughout the state as people celebrate with picnics, grill-outs, and trips to public beaches. Statewide temperatures are expected to reach the mid-to-high-80s over the weekend, so be sure to drink plenty of water and take breaks from the heat when possible. While fireworks are legal in Iowa, they are prohibited in state parks. Patrons can still use “novelties” such as sparklers, snakes, etc. For more resources, visit www.iowaDNR.gov.

IOWA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO