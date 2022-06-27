ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Monday Farm News (6/27/22)

By George Bower
kicdam.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa Cattle on Feed...

kicdam.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, June 29th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds is asking the state courts to lift an injunction that has prevented a so-called fetal heartbeat law from taking effect. The law, passed in 2018, would ban abortions in Iowa after the sixth week of a pregnancy. In a written statement, Reynolds said after Friday’s U-S Supreme Court’s historic ruling that overturned Roe-V-Wade, now is the time to stand up for the unborn. Iowa House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst (KON-first) points to a recent Des Moines Register Iowa Poll that found 57 percent of Iowans support abortion rights. Konfrst says she wouldn’t be surprised if Reynolds reconvenes the legislature in the next few months if the Iowa court rulings don’t go her way.
IOWA STATE
1380kcim.com

Iowa DNR Expects Large Crowds At State Parks Over Fourth Of July Weekend

Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) staff members are preparing for what is expected to be one of the busiest Fourth of July weekends in recent years at the state’s parks and campgrounds. They are encouraging Iowans planning to spend the holiday outdoors to plan ahead. Only about 25 percent of the state’s campsites are offered on a first-come, first-served basis, but the DNR expects nearly all of them will be filled by tomorrow (Thursday) evening. If planning to camp over the holiday, call ahead to ensure space is available. DNR State Parks Bureau Chief Sherry Arntzen says Iowans should expect large crowds throughout the state as people celebrate with picnics, grill-outs, and trips to public beaches. Statewide temperatures are expected to reach the mid-to-high-80s over the weekend, so be sure to drink plenty of water and take breaks from the heat when possible. While fireworks are legal in Iowa, they are prohibited in state parks. Patrons can still use “novelties” such as sparklers, snakes, etc. For more resources, visit www.iowaDNR.gov.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa are on the rise

DES MOINES, Iowa — Positive COVID-19 tests in Iowa have increased since the last report. There have been 4,787 positive tests in the last seven days. That's up 73 since the last report. Meanwhile, 162 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. That's up significantly. The last report showed 17 people...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Industry
iheart.com

Iowa Gas Prices Back on the Rise After Period of Going Down

(Iowa) -- After Iowa gas prices dropped for over a week, they're now jumping back up. According to AAA, Iowa gas prices are up an average of two cents from yesterday at $4.62 gallon for regular. Des Moines is seeing one of the biggest jumps in the state, up five cents from yesterday to $4.54 a gallon. The average price for a gallon of regular nationally is $4.86.
IOWA STATE
I-Rock 93.5

Mini-Nope Rope: Look Out For Jumping Worms in Iowa This Summer

The jumping worm has been spotted in several Iowa counties and it's a destructive thing that you're asked to dispose of if you encounter it. I always love when nature takes an already gross-enough bug and adds a skill to it and that's what we have with the jumping worm in Iowa. As KCCI reports, they're a type of earthworm and they get that name because they jump and wriggle very violently when you find them.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Awards Iowa Health Grant Program $2.45 Million

(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Governor Reynolds is awarding the Iowa Health Careers Registered Apprenticeship Grant Program $2.45 Million. "In recognition that the health care field remains at the top of the list of Iowa’s current job openings, today’s announcement represents an innovative opportunity to build and train our future healthcare workforce," says Governor Reynolds.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

What is the Best City to Celebrate July 4th in Iowa?

What is up with Wallet Hub and this disrespectful list they have floating around the internet? They've put together a list of the best and worst places for the 4th of July celebrations. Are you noticing what I'm noticing on this map? There's not a single city/town in Iowa that cracked the top 100!
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Five bicycle trail projects get funding boost from State of Iowa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Five bicycle trail projects in Siouxland are getting a boost from the State of Iowa. Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) announced$16.5 million in grant fundingfor the following four projects through Destination Iowa. The $100 million program, announced in April, invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents.
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
kicdam.com

James Wilhelm, 66, of California Formerly of Emmetsburg

Graveside services for 66-year-old James Wilhelm of California, formerly of Emmetsburg, will be Sunday, July 3rd, at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Emmetsburg. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
EMMETSBURG, IA
Radio Iowa

Iowa’s river cruise season brings stops in Davenport, other Iowa towns

Iowa may not be at the top of the list of cruise ship destinations — but hundreds of people will be visiting on Mississippi River cruises this year. Steve Ahrens is the executive officer of the Riverfront Improvement Commission in Davenport, which greets the passengers during stops. “They are all over I have so much fun interacting with them,” he says, “here they are having sort of that Mark Twain esque kind of experience plus right — and a little bit of that whole that Midwest, nice kind of hospitality that goes with it.”
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Vilsack returning to Iowa for infrastructure announcement

ELY, Iowa — Secretary of Agriculture and former Iowa governor Tom Vilsack will be in eastern Iowa Tuesday for an announcement about the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Sec. Vilsack plans to release details on funding for a new program to boost economic growth and lower carbon footprints while increasing the use of renewable agriculture materials.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Complaints Against Solar Energy Companies Growing Recently

(Des Moines, IA) — The consumer protection division of the Iowa Attorney General’s Office reports a dramatic upturn in complaints about solar energy companies. Spokesperson Lynn Hicks says people are encountering more costs and headaches with solar than they had anticipated. Hicks says there have been delays in getting panels installed and exaggerations about how much would be saved in energy costs. Between 2019 and 2021 the division received 15 complaints about solar energy systems. So far this year it has already received 40 complaints.
DES MOINES, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, June 27th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- Crowds gathered in many cities over the past three days to protest the end of nationwide abortion rights. Kathleen Murrin -- who attended a protest in Des Moines -- had an ectopic pregnancy, in which the fetus attaches somewhere beside the main uterus cavity and can threaten the mother’s life. says she’s heartbroken and furious over Friday’s ruling. In Cedar Rapids, an abortion rights protester was injured Friday night when a pick-up drove through the pedestrian cross walk. Other protesters took photos of the license plate. Cedar Rapids police have interviewed the driver.
IOWA STATE
bellevueheraldleader.com

Best school districts in Iowa

Compiled a list of the best school districts in Iowa using rankings from Niche. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy