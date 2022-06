NEW from THE TRACE: After a grim year of shootings, Philadelphians want action. Residents are fed up with the feeling that they might not be safe outside their homes — and by what many see as a lack of action from their leaders. We talked to locals about what they want from officials when it comes to public safety. “There’s such a beauty to our culture that people just don’t know about,” John Brown, a 19-year-old from the Logan section of Philadelphia, tells Sabrina Iglesias. “We have our own dances. We have our own sayings and food. We’re a strong community, and we deserve for you to protect us.” Read that story here, which was published in partnership with The Philadelphia Citizen, a nonprofit media outlet.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO