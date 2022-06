There was never any question whether Dr. Susan Christensen would be a dentist — she was raised to be one. Counting numbers and the ABC’s weren't the only things she learned early on in life. Christensen's mother, who worked as a dental hygienist, taught her how to sew, cross stitch and write upside down and backwards — all fine motor skills that her mother said would help her become a great dentist.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO