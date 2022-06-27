Eugene woman arrested for DUII after hitting vehicles in a parking lot

MARION COUNTY, OR (June 29, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 9:39 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99E near milepost 33, near Woodburn. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gold Chevrolet Classic,...
A Roseburg woman was booked into jail following a reported DUII incident early Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 12:55 a.m. an officer stopped a pickup near the intersection of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard and Northeast Miguel and observed signs of impairment. The 29-year old driver consented to standard field sobriety tests and performed poorly. A juvenile child was in the vehicle at the time of the stop.
ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPIC) — A 35-year-old Oregon man was charged with using traffic equipment to illegally collect parking fees for himself. According to the Roseburg Police Department report, an investigation revealed the man used an orange traffic cone, an orange protective vest, and a homemade sign on the roadway in an attempt to collect parking fees (or donations) from customers at a famers market.
One driver was injured while the other driver was cited, following a two-vehicle accident on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said the wreck took place just after 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest Troost Street and Northwest Moore Avenue. The investigation concluded that a 41-year old driver fell asleep at the wheel while traveling south on Troost and crashed into a pickup that was driven by a 67-year old man and was traveling north on Troost. Both vehicles were totaled and suffered severe damage.
MONROE, Ore. -- A man is in custody after a drunk driving incident on Sunday, June 27 that hit six cars and damaged four of them severely enough to require towing, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office says. According to the BCSO, the incident occurred on Irish Bend Road in...
EUGENE, Ore. -- Three vehicles are involved in an accident on Highway 99 between Awbrey Lane and Enid Road near Eugene. Police and other emergency services were dispatched to the scene of the wreck at about 3:15 p.m. today, June 28. Two trucks and one SUV are involved in the crash. One of the trucks is rolled over. Officials say there are injuries, but the severity of those injuries is unknown at this time. Traffic may be delayed as crews investigate.
EUGENE, Ore. — Multiple agencies responded to help locate a man who fled arrest by jumping into the Willamette River and then eluding by swimming and using islands for concealment, the Eugene Police Department said.
A 51-year old male wanted on an Attempted Murder charge in Coos Bay, was arrested by Law Enforcement Officers in Eugene after he jumped into the Willamette River Monday, June 27. Leslie Clarence Bennett III was already under surveillance when they attempted to contact him in the River Road area of Eugene shortly after 2 p.m. He reportedly jumped into the nearby river and swam downstream to an island. Shortly after 4 p.m., Bennett was taken into custody near Ayers Road, evaluated by medics and then released to police. According to an entry on the CBPD log for June 27, was wanted on two-counts Attempted Murder II, four-counts Kidnapping I, Burglary I, four-counts of Coercion, two-counts of Menacing, three-counts of Strangulation, four-counts Assault IV, Assault II, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Tampering with a Witness, Endangering a Person Protected by Family Abuse Prevention Act Restraining Order, additional charges of 39-counts of Violation of Restraining Order, “awaiting extradition from Eugene.”
On June 25, 2022 at approximately 6:58 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Hwy 20 near milepost 55, approximately 25 miles east of Sweet Home. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound blue Harley Davidson Electra Glide, operated by Mark Nelson (57) of Lebanon, lost control and crashed into the westbound embankment. Nelson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Sweet Home Fire Department and ODOT.
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A car crash left a pedestrian dead Sunday night in Hayesville, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 10 p.m., deputies responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at the 4000 block of Lancaster Drive and Ibex Street. The pedestrian was found dead at the scene.
A Roseburg woman was jailed after an alleged elude incident on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said at 10:30 p.m. 37-year old Cody Jackson was called in as a DUII driver on Northeast Douglas Avenue. An officer got behind the pickup on Douglas and observed traffic infractions. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle at Northeast Rifle Range Road but the driver refused to stop. Jackson eventually turned onto Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. Speeds varied from five to forty-five miles per hour onto Northeast Winchester Street and onto Northeast Stephens Street.
A Roseburg man was cited twice for drinking in public in less than four hours, in downtown Roseburg, on Monday. A Roseburg Police report at 11:30 a.m. the 68-year old was seen drinking an alcoholic beverage at Eagles Park in the 700 block of Southeast Jackson Street. He was issued a citation. Later an officer watched the man drink another alcoholic beverage in the same location at about 3:10 p.m.
Roseburg Police jailed a man after an early morning incident on Monday. An RPD report said at about 12:45 a.m. the 29-year old allegedly threw several bags of fertilizer at the victim’s pickup, cracking the windshield. The suspect also reportedly damaged several bags of fertilizer, hanging flower baskets and some items that were on display at a store in the 900 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard.
Three people were cited for leash law violations by Roseburg Police on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said at 9:30 a.m. an officer drove into the area of Stewart Park below the disc golf course off of Northwest Stewart Park Drive. The officer’s vehicle was approached by numerous barking dogs. All were uncontrolled. This was in the same area where a disc golfer was bitten last week. Two people were contacted at their camp, where two of the dogs belonged. While the officer was in their camp, their other dogs were running around unsecured. A short time later a third person was contacted in another camp, which was where the other dogs belonged.
SALEM, Ore. — Family and friends of Travis Juetten are offering a 50-thousand dollar reward for information that leads to his killer. On August 13th, 2021 Juetten and his wife Jamilyn were stabbed several times inside of their home on Howell Prairie Road, west of Silverton. Travis died at...
EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman in Eugene was the victim of an acid attack early this morning, and it’s the fourth time she has been attacked this way, according to Eugene police. Officials say the woman was most recently attacked at about 5:30 a.m. this morning when she answered her front door and a suspect threw acid on her. She was reportedly transported to a nearby hospital and treated for chemical burns.
A Roseburg man was hospitalized after a motorcycle wreck on Saturday. An Oregon State Police report said at 4:45 p.m. the crash was reported on Interstate 5 northbound near the landfill exit. The 63-year old said he was cut off, causing him to swerve into the center divider to avoid a collision with an unknown vehicle. The man was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center for what appeared to be non-life- threatening injuries. He was transferred to Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield.
