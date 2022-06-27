Eugene woman arrested for DUII after hitting vehicles in a parking lot

Three people were cited for leash law violations by Roseburg Police on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said at 9:30 a.m. an officer drove into the area of Stewart Park below the disc golf course off of Northwest Stewart Park Drive. The officer’s vehicle was approached by numerous barking dogs. All were uncontrolled. This was in the same area where a disc golfer was bitten last week. Two people were contacted at their camp, where two of the dogs belonged. While the officer was in their camp, their other dogs were running around unsecured. A short time later a third person was contacted in another camp, which was where the other dogs belonged.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO