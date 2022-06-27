Video: French Montana, Harry Fraud “Rushmore Pack”

Click here to read the full article. Sean Combs, Puff Daddy, Diddy, Love (or whatever other aliases you have for him) will be receiving his biggest bouquet of flowers this weekend at the 2022 BET Awards.
On Friday (June 24), BET announced the star-studded lineup set to take the stage alongside Diddy for a tribute performance as he receives the honor of the BET Lifetime Achievement Award. The artists include Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Nas, Lil’ Kim, Busta Rhymes, The Lox, Bryson Tiller, Faith Evans, and The Maverick City Choir. The ensemble of musical acts will speak to Diddy’s decades of...
Comments / 0