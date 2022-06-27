ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rigby, ID

Search continues for 19-year-old Dylan Rounds

By Kailey Galaviz
 2 days ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A 19-year-old who grew up in Rigby is missing from his farm in Utah.

According to his mother, Candice Cooley, Dylan Rounds always had dreams of owning a farm. He purchased land in Box Elder County, Utah and set out to do so.

He had been living on and maintaining his farm when he suddenly disappeared.

He last had contact with his grandmother on May 28, and no one else had heard from him since then.

On May 30, the family, living in Idaho, decided to head down to his farm in search for him.

Upon arrival, the farm looked abandoned. Everything was still in its place, just no sign of Rounds.

After searching on their own for a few days, Search and Rescue came out that first weekend and were able to locate his boots behind a dirt pile, 100 yards from where his grain truck was parked.

Cooley says those were his only boots.

On Wednesday, before his disappearance, Cooley said Rounds had called her telling her about a bloody man who was walking on foot and came up out of the desert.

She says Rounds told her the man asked for a ride, but Rounds told her he didn't give him one.

The family and law enforcement had received tips to look in Lucin, Utah, a town nearby Round's farm.

In Lucin, the family discovered the identity of the man. He had voluntarily contacted them and didn't know where Rounds was.

The man, from what Cooley told us is named Chase. When he contacted the family he mentioned that Rounds did give him a ride.

Suspicions about Chase were lessened by the family. They thought that he may have been angry that Rounds didn't give him a ride and came after him, but they now know that was not the case.

Search parties and efforts continue in the area and into nearby areas in Nevada.

At first, the Box Elder County Sheriff's Department issued it as a missing person's case, but after more suspicions arose, it has now been updated to a criminal case.

The family has found three people of interest on their own, including two former employees Rounds was known to work with. Cooley says, no suspects have been found, but no person of interest has been cleared.

The family has issued a $100,000 reward for direct information that leads to Rounds returning home and finding the person who is responsible for his disappearance.

To submit leads or information call the Missing in America Network at 1-(844) 642-5678, the Anonymous Tip Line at (844) 642-5678, or the Box Elder County Sheriff at (435) 723-5227.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29gW8s_0gNYemAI00

