Riley County wants Anderson Knight Architects to design north EMS station

Riley County plans to use Anderson Knight Architects to design a EMS station in Leonardville, but commissioners have delayed a vote to reduce the contract.

County commissioners on Monday said they would like to have Anderson Knight adjust the contract to remove the extra training room and classroom, which EMS director David Adams said costs $100,000. The commission plans to consider the updated figures on Thursday.

Riley County Public Works Director John Ellermann the proposal from Anderson Knight estimates construction costs for the new station will be $960,000 to $1.04 million when including the training room. This does not include the costs for land, furniture, fixtures and equipment. Design fees for the station are $99,120, with $1,300 for rezoning and $900 for Kansas Department of Transportation permitting.

The building includes an apparatus bay, sleeping rooms, office, kitchen, common area, storage, and training/classroom. The proposed location is two lots on the south side of U.S. Highway 24 in Leonardville. The proposed cost for the lots, owned by the Leonardville city government, is $15,000.

Commissioner Greg McKinley said the price seemed large, and he questioned adding the classroom and training room, even though he previously wanted it.

Commissioner John Ford said overall costs will be in line with the American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated for the project, which is about $1.5 million.

EMS pay

Commissioners unanimously approved restructuring Riley County emergency services pay.

Adams proposed taking the budgeted pay for 14 “as needed” workers and shifting it over to 3 three full-time positions. The county currently has 24 “as needed” workers.

Adams said the county must have full-time staff on the ambulance at all times. He said he wants to shift these positions to reduce the overtime full-time workers have to work, prevent burnout, and reduce overtime pay costs.

Riley County Human Resource Manager Elizabeth Ward said shifting the position wouldn’t impact the budget. The county currently expects full-time employees to work 3,276 hours. This restructure will reduce current full-time employee hours by 364 hours per worker, and person will work closer to 2,912 hours.

For 2022, the total personnel budget for EMS is $3.52 million.

Food master plan

Commissioners likely will approve an amended version of the Food and Farm Council Food Master Plan on Thursday.

The commissioners previously approved the plan on June 9, but Manhattan city commissioners changed the language so that action items in the plan are “suggested” or “encouraged,” not “required” for both commissions.

Commissioner Kathryn Focke said she supports the document but said it was a long process of getting it done.

“I am a little disturbed,” Focke said. “All your recommendations were changed by the city.”

McKinley said he liked the changes made to the document.

Ford said the balance is to maintain and work through the challenges and difficulties while providing some guidance between both local units of government. “Sometimes we gotta amend some stuff and change some stuff to accomplish it,” Ford said.

Museum curator

Commissioners unanimously approved Allana Saegner-Parker as the curator of design for the Riley County Historical Museum, but they plan to review after 90 days.

Katharine Hensler, museum director, requested that Saenger-Parker refill the position. Saenger-Parker held the position beginning in July 2012 before taking on the interim director role in November. Saenger-Parker submitted her resignation from that role in March to focus on her personal life.

Ward said for the first 90 days, Saenger-Parker would work 20 hours in the office and 20 hours remotely to give her time to find permanent child care.

Commissioners said they would be fine with finding another curator if the child care situation isn’t resolved.