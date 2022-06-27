Dewey Ave. Homicide Victim Identified

Rochester police have made an arrest in a homicide from last month, but they're still looking for the vehicle involved. 31-year-old Timothy Thomas was arrested without incident, in connection with the fatal shooting of 42-year-old Orlando Santiago. He's the brother of Bradley Thomas, whom Santiago shot and killed in what...
Rochester police are investigating a shooting overnight on the city's southwest side. It happened after 12:30 this morning on Magnolia Street, near Jefferson Avenue. Officers gave first-aid to a 25-year-old man who is now recovering at the hospital. No one has been arrested.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Police Department’s Bomb Squad said they seized multiple illegal fireworks that were sold at the parking lot of West Ridge Plaza. A man and a woman, both 36, were charged with unlawfully possessing fireworks. RPD said they found fireworks in a trunk of a car. Officers took the fireworks so they could safely dispose of them. They also shut down the fireworks distribution business in the parking lot.
GENEVA, N.Y. (WHEC) — Geneva Police are investigating a stabbing incident that sent one victim to the hospital Monday morning. Police responded to Dominos parking lot located at 1 Exchange Street around 1:00 a.m. Officers say that the victim was approached by two black males. One of the males took out a knife and attacked the victim, causing a large laceration to his face.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Police and Fire Departments are investigating after a home was set on fire—not once—but twice in the same month. The latest fire happened early Sunday morning at a home on Pierpont Street. Members of Rochester’s Arson Task Force couldn't provide much...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester man is among 16 people from the U.S. and Canada to receive a Carnegie Medal. Darnell Wilson was honored for what happened during an incident with a gunman who entered People's Choice Kitchen in December 2019. The restaurant's owner, Evangela Stanley, says a person...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police said a 29-year-old woman was stabbed on Monday afternoon during a fight with another woman on South Avenue. Rochester police responded to reports of a stabbing at around 4 p.m. at the 500 block of South Avenue. When officers arrived, they learned about the fight and learned that a private vehicle took a woman to Strong Hospital to treat an upper-body stab wound.
Rochester Police Officer Kevin Yandow was cruising patiently in his patrol car along Genesee Street, heading north from Genesee Valley Park toward Bull’s Head, windshield wipers slapping rhythmically. As he approached the corner of Genesee and Magnolia Streets, he was flagged down by two seventeen-year-old boys, William Sanders and Anthony Morgan.The police- man pulled over.
Authorities say someone used a stolen pickup truck to break open an ATM in Penfield and remove all the cash. It happened around 3 a.m. yesterday at the Chase Bank branch on Fairport Nine Mile Point Road. The truck was stolen minutes earlier from Whitney Road in Fairport. It was found abandoned on New Wickham Drive in Penfield. No one has been arrested. Sheriff's deputies and Fairport police are investigating.
