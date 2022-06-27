ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewey Ave. Homicide Victim Identified

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe victim of Friday night's homicide in Rochester's Edgerton neighborhood has...

wham1180.iheart.com

iheart.com

Arrest in May Rochester Homicide, Vehicle Sought

Rochester police have made an arrest in a homicide from last month, but they're still looking for the vehicle involved. 31-year-old Timothy Thomas was arrested without incident, in connection with the fatal shooting of 42-year-old Orlando Santiago. He's the brother of Bradley Thomas, whom Santiago shot and killed in what...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Overnight Shooting on City's Southwest Side Under Investigation

Rochester police are investigating a shooting overnight on the city's southwest side. It happened after 12:30 this morning on Magnolia Street, near Jefferson Avenue. Officers gave first-aid to a 25-year-old man who is now recovering at the hospital. No one has been arrested.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD seizes multiple fireworks sold at West Ridge Plaza

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Police Department’s Bomb Squad said they seized multiple illegal fireworks that were sold at the parking lot of West Ridge Plaza. A man and a woman, both 36, were charged with unlawfully possessing fireworks. RPD said they found fireworks in a trunk of a car. Officers took the fireworks so they could safely dispose of them. They also shut down the fireworks distribution business in the parking lot.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Geneva Police investigating Dominos stabbing incident

GENEVA, N.Y. (WHEC) — Geneva Police are investigating a stabbing incident that sent one victim to the hospital Monday morning. Police responded to Dominos parking lot located at 1 Exchange Street around 1:00 a.m. Officers say that the victim was approached by two black males. One of the males took out a knife and attacked the victim, causing a large laceration to his face.
GENEVA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Arson Task Force investigating after Rochester home set on fire twice

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Police and Fire Departments are investigating after a home was set on fire—not once—but twice in the same month. The latest fire happened early Sunday morning at a home on Pierpont Street. Members of Rochester’s Arson Task Force couldn't provide much...
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Stabbing at Dominos in Geneva: Police search for suspect

WHEC TV-10

Woman hospitalized after being stabbed during fight on South Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police said a 29-year-old woman was stabbed on Monday afternoon during a fight with another woman on South Avenue. Rochester police responded to reports of a stabbing at around 4 p.m. at the 500 block of South Avenue. When officers arrived, they learned about the fight and learned that a private vehicle took a woman to Strong Hospital to treat an upper-body stab wound.
ROCHESTER, NY
585mag.com

The mysterious case of Bobby Steeb

Rochester Police Officer Kevin Yandow was cruising patiently in his patrol car along Genesee Street, heading north from Genesee Valley Park toward Bull’s Head, windshield wipers slapping rhythmically. As he approached the corner of Genesee and Magnolia Streets, he was flagged down by two seventeen-year-old boys, William Sanders and Anthony Morgan.The police- man pulled over.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

MCSO Investigating ATM Robbery in Penfield

Authorities say someone used a stolen pickup truck to break open an ATM in Penfield and remove all the cash. It happened around 3 a.m. yesterday at the Chase Bank branch on Fairport Nine Mile Point Road. The truck was stolen minutes earlier from Whitney Road in Fairport. It was found abandoned on New Wickham Drive in Penfield. No one has been arrested. Sheriff's deputies and Fairport police are investigating.
PENFIELD, NY

