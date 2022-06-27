Dewey Ave. Homicide Victim Identified

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Police Department’s Bomb Squad said they seized multiple illegal fireworks that were sold at the parking lot of West Ridge Plaza. A man and a woman, both 36, were charged with unlawfully possessing fireworks. RPD said they found fireworks in a trunk of a car. Officers took the fireworks so they could safely dispose of them. They also shut down the fireworks distribution business in the parking lot.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO