Click here to read the full article. Buzzy online sneaker resale platform StockX is facing a slew of troubles, from layoffs to lawsuits. Earlier this week, the company laid off 8% of its total workforce, saying in a statement that it needed to adapt and pivot its business to keep up with “macroeconomic challenges” that are impacting the economy and its business. According to an email from CEO Scott Cutler to employees, which was viewed by Footwear News, StockX has taken measures to reduce costs by prioritizing existing investments, reducing discretionary expenses, placing limits on new hires and improving efficiency in the company’s trade...

BUSINESS ・ 21 MINUTES AGO