Today in TechREG, European Union negotiators have reached an agreement about the scope of anti-money laundering (AML) rules for cryptocurrency transactions. While most of the transactions will need to be recorded and reported to the authorities if requested, some small transactions among unhosted wallets may be exempted. Meanwhile, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is continuing its crusade against “junk fees” and warned debt collectors about some of their practices. Plus, the Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade may bring additional scrutiny on companies collecting payment data as that data could be used as evidence in criminal cases.

MARKETS ・ 22 HOURS AGO