Tuscola County, MI

Biker arrested after topping speeds of 115 mph in Tuscola County

By Mark Birdsall
bigrapidsnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 42-year-old New Haven man was arrested Saturday after a Tuscola County Sheriff’s deputy clocked the man riding a motorcycle at speeds over 115 mph. A deputy clocked...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

WNEM

Police: 1 injured in Grand Blanc Twp. rollover crash

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - One person was injured in a rollover crash in Grand Blanc Township on Wednesday. The crash involved two vehicles and it happened in the area of Holly Road just off of I-75. The injured person was taken to a local hospital and is in...
GRAND BLANC, MI
WNEM

2 arrested in Flint stolen vehicle chase

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Two people were arrested following a stolen vehicle chase in Flint. On June 24, a Michigan State Police helicopter found and tracked the stolen vehicle. State police said the vehicle fled from at least one attempted traffic stop and was believed to be connected to a homicide.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

52-year-old motorcyclist dies after collision with pickup truck

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a Midland man died after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in Midland County on Tuesday evening. Michigan State Police say 52-year-old Gerald Sian was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle on Meridian Road around 5:40 p.m. when he collided with a Ford Ranger near Young Road.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Sheriff: Teen shot at gas station, tells deputies she’s pregnant

A 17-year-old Pontiac girl who said she’s pregnant was shot while at a gas station late Sunday night, officials are reporting. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the injured teen was located at a home in the 100 block of S. Marshall Street with a gunshot wound to her right arm. Deputies had gone to the home after responding to a report of people arguing and shots fired at a Sunoco station at 585 Auburn Ave. in Pontiac, and then being told where the victim could be found.
PONTIAC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police: Woman shot and killed in Westland in domestic incident

WESTLAND, Mich. – A woman has been shot and killed in Westland. It happened early Wednesday morning on Glenwood near Wayne Road. Update: Westland police suspect man accused of killing 41-year-old girlfriend is barricaded in mobile home. The victim’s mother tells us her name is 41-year-old Tabitha Cornwall.
WESTLAND, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Report 6 Arrests During 2022 Ford Fireworks

(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Police Department reported that six arrests were made during the 2022 Ford Fireworks on Monday. In an update released on Tuesday, police say four people were arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, one person was arrested for aggravated assault of a police officer and another for resisting and obstructing. Detroit police also say no curfew violations tickets were issued. “The Detroit Police Department’s top priority was to maintain a safe and family-friendly environment,” DPD said in the update. Police say the numbers are preliminary and subject to change. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
bigrapidsnews.com

Body of man missing since Sunday in Saginaw Bay recovered

BAY CITY, Mich. (AP) — Authorities on Wednesday recovered the body of a man who disappeared after jumping from a pontoon boat in Saginaw Bay. A fisherman spotted the body of 58-year-old Timothy A. Wallschlager floating in the bay about 300 to 500 yards (275 to 450 meters) from Shelter and Channel Island and notified the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said.
BAY COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

2 teens arrested in Detroit home invasion, fatal shooting

Detroit police are investigating a home invasion early Tuesday on the city's west side that led to a fatal shooting. Two teens were in custody in connection to the incident. “This is a very complicated investigation that we’re just getting into,” police Chief James White told reporters. Officers...
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Police: Man who died in crash was not wearing seatbelt

TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 57-year-old Lapeer County man is dead after crashing into a tree Friday evening. The crash happened at 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Livermore Road and English Road in Tuscola County. Michigan State Police troopers determined a 2001 Chevy Silverado, driven by a 57-year-old...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
bigrapidsnews.com

Midland Township barn fire under investigation

Midland Township firefighters are investigating what they are calling a suspicious barn fire that took place Sunday night, causing an estimated $50,000 in damage. The barn, located in the 500 block of E. Freeland Road, was adjacent to a house. The homeowners were away when the fire erupted. A passerby called 911 at about 11:43 p.m., and Midland Township firefighters arrived several minutes later.
bigrapidsnews.com

Three men charged in assault on another inmate in Huron County Jail

Three men have been bound over to Huron County 52nd Circuit Court following an altercation in the Huron County Jail in late April. Joshua Duane Nowiski, 31, of Bad Axe; Arthur Jacob Campbell, 32, of Harbor Beach; and Aaron Carl Visscher, 20, also of Harbor Beach are all charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder in an alleged assault that took place in one of the general population housing units in the Huron County Jail.
HURON COUNTY, MI
Voice News

19-year-old killed in St. Clair County crash

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a one-car crash in Cottrellville Township that resulted in the death of the driver. The preliminary investigation showed the vehicle, a 2011 Ford Escape, was going southbound on McKinley Road at about 10:33 p.m. June 25 and lost control near Markel Road, officials from the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The vehicle rolled over, and the driver, a 19-year-old Clay Township man, was ejected from the vehicle.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man convicted in execution of Warren 6-year-old and two others defiant during sentencing

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - By the time Nicholas Bahri walked out of the Macomb County room with a life sentence for the murder of three including a 6-year-old boy, he was sent off with applause and was told to ‘rot’ and ‘take that L’. What came before, however, was 25 minutes of him arguing with the judge, family members yelling at him, and him asserting that he was the victim of a cover-up. In April, Bahri was convicted of killing Tai'raz Moore, 6, and Isis Rimson, 28, who were shot execution-style in the basement of a home on Otis Street in Warren on Oct. 1, 2020. Tai'raz' father, Tukoyo Moore, was found in a burned car in Detroit. Rimson was Moore's girlfriend.
WARREN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Deputies investigating after man shot in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting Tuesday in Ypsilanti Township. Deputies responded to the shooting in the West Willow neighborhood around 11 a.m. According to authorities, a 46-year-old man was shot near Nash and Tyler. Information is limited at this time, deputies said, and...
YPSILANTI, MI

