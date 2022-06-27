ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

5 hurt, including 2 children, in west Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE — Five people, including two children, were hurt in a shooting Monday afternoon in the area of Beatties Ford Road in west Charlotte, CMPD said.

The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Holly Street and the investigation spanned across Beatties Ford and Newland roads and Gilbert Street.

“Any kind of shooting that happens, the threat is to all of the public all the neighborhood,” CMPD Capt. Lucas Veith said. “It’s an extreme fear for us.”

The younger child, around 1-year-old, was treated after being grazed by a bullet, police said. The wound was superficial and not life-threatening. The other child’s apparent gunshot wound was also non-life-threatening.

Officers said an adult who was with the older child was also shot. That person’s injuries were non-life-threatening, CMPD said.

MEDIC responded and took the four victims to an area hospital.

Officers were told that a fifth victim was treated for an apparent gunshot wound at a hospital, too.

Police said that two groups gathered on Holly Street. An argument got physical and then shots rang out.

“There is going to be more than one shooter, at this time,” Veith said. “We’re still working through the investigation as to who was the victim or suspect – or -- we have more than one shooter involved as to whether there were shots that were returned.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FdzJW_0gNYd1zj00
5 hurt in shooting in west Charlotte

Lucille Puckett with Take Back Our Hoods went to the scene to offer support.

“Again, in this case, an innocent baby, an innocent child was grazed and a shift to the left, a shift to the right, that baby could have lost its life before it even began,” said Puckett.

Puckett believes the reason for so many shootings is that too many people don’t have enough respect for their fellow man or the system.

“We need to get a message to these young people to put these guns down,” Puckett said. “This is no game.”

Police have not said if any arrests have been made.

Channel 9 has reached out to CMPD for more information on what led to the shooting, but have not heard back at this point.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Suspect arrested after fight leads to shot fired in NoDa, CMPD says)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 8

Tony Bailey
3d ago

The end of the world is near. The rapture is coming. Make your peace with God now!!!

Reply
4
Related
WSOC Charlotte

MEDIC: 1 person killed in east Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE — One person is dead after a crash in east Charlotte on Friday morning, according to MEDIC. After 6 a.m., the Charlotte Fire Department said a crash will have North Sharon Amity Road between Central Avenue and Wilora Lake Road closed in both directions for an “extended amount of time.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 person seriously injured in overnight shooting, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD is investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning. The incident happened outside of Northlake Mall in Charlotte around 1:30 a.m. according to CMPD. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Medic says the victim was transported...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man shot and killed in Statesville, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A man is dead after a morning shooting in Statesville on Friday, according to the police department. Statesville police said they responded to Fifth Street after 4 a.m. for reports of gunshots. Shawn Darnell Whren Jr., 31, of Statesville, was found inside a home with a...
STATESVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newland, NC
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
WBTV

Suspects for 2020 NoDa murder appear in court

Travelers flock to airport as Charlotte-Douglas prepares for busy holiday weekend. The holiday rush comes as travelers across the country have dealt with an uptick in cancellations and delays. One month later, family pleading for someone to come forward after baby, father shot and killed. Updated: 56 minutes ago. It’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
stjohnsource.com

Shooting at 7th Street, Charlotte Amalie Thursday Night

The V.I. Police Department received reports of several shots fired around 9:37 p.m. Thursday in the area of 7th Street, downtown Charlotte Amalie. Police responded and found a man with a gunshot wound to the head, and a second victim with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to brief VIPD press release sent out Thursday night. Emergency Medical Services were also on the scene, it said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Cmpd
WBTV

Arrest made in deadly apartment shooting in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have made an arrest related to an early morning homicide at an apartment in north Charlotte. Police were called just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 2900 block of Westbury Lake Drive, close to W.T. Harris Boulevard. When they arrived,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Arrests Suspect That Fired Shots Into The Blind Pig

Police say a 32-year-old man had been arrested and charged for firing shots at officers outside the Blind Pig in NoDA Tuesday morning. Toddrick McFadden is charged with Discharging a Weapon into Occupied Property, two counts of Attempted Murder, and two counts of Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer for his involvement in the shooting, according to a news release.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCNC

Woman sentenced in brutal killing of 20-year-old

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Thursday, a judge sentenced a woman in connection the killing of a 20-year-old woman in Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood. Kelly Lavery, one of four people arrested in connection to the murder, was sentenced to 25-32 years in prison for the death of Mary Collins. Prosecutors say...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

3 people dead in domestic violence shooting

‘An exciting time for this franchise’: Charlotte Hornets introduce Steve Clifford as new head coach. Just over four years after he was fired, the Charlotte Hornets re-introduced Steve Clifford as the franchise’s new head coach on Tuesday. Updated: 6 hours ago. According to a disciplinary report provided by...
WBTV

State investigates tainted gas in Union County

Charlotte community to say final goodbye to NASCAR mogul Bruton Smith. Funeral services took place Thursday for NASCAR giant and Charlotte man Bruton Smith of Speedway Motorsports fame. Updated: 19 minutes ago. Fourth of July is around the corner but some of you are already preparing for the excitement. Suspects...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
97K+
Followers
108K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy