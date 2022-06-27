5 hurt, including 2 children, in west Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Five people, including two children, were hurt in a shooting Monday afternoon in the area of Beatties Ford Road in west Charlotte, CMPD said.

The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Holly Street and the investigation spanned across Beatties Ford and Newland roads and Gilbert Street.

“Any kind of shooting that happens, the threat is to all of the public all the neighborhood,” CMPD Capt. Lucas Veith said. “It’s an extreme fear for us.”

The younger child, around 1-year-old, was treated after being grazed by a bullet, police said. The wound was superficial and not life-threatening. The other child’s apparent gunshot wound was also non-life-threatening.

Officers said an adult who was with the older child was also shot. That person’s injuries were non-life-threatening, CMPD said.

MEDIC responded and took the four victims to an area hospital.

Officers were told that a fifth victim was treated for an apparent gunshot wound at a hospital, too.

Police said that two groups gathered on Holly Street. An argument got physical and then shots rang out.

“There is going to be more than one shooter, at this time,” Veith said. “We’re still working through the investigation as to who was the victim or suspect – or -- we have more than one shooter involved as to whether there were shots that were returned.”

Lucille Puckett with Take Back Our Hoods went to the scene to offer support.

“Again, in this case, an innocent baby, an innocent child was grazed and a shift to the left, a shift to the right, that baby could have lost its life before it even began,” said Puckett.

Puckett believes the reason for so many shootings is that too many people don’t have enough respect for their fellow man or the system.

“We need to get a message to these young people to put these guns down,” Puckett said. “This is no game.”

Police have not said if any arrests have been made.

Channel 9 has reached out to CMPD for more information on what led to the shooting, but have not heard back at this point.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

