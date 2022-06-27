Alcohol believed to be a factor in crash that injured 3 teens in Ohio; Deputies say

Three teens were injured in a crash on Sunday according to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened before 5 AM around the 30000 block of State Route 643 in Crawford Township, deputies said.

Deputies say 18-year-old Jesse Yoder of Millersburg, Indiana was traveling south on State Route 643 when he lost control and went off the right side of the roadway.

York came back across the centerline and went off the left side of the road and struck an embankment, according to deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle rolled multiple times.

The passenger 18-year-old Loren Yoder of Topeka, Indiana was ejected from the vehicle and another passenger, 19-year-old Kaylene Miller of Indiana was also injured.

Loren Yoder was taken to the hospital by helicopter. The severity of the injuries is unknown at this time.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said they believe alcohol to be a factor

