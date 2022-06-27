ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which jobs currently pay a $100K salary? Check out these Charlotte-area industries

By Evan Moore
 2 days ago

The majority of North Carolina state government employees make less than six figures, but some may be able to secure a high-paying position depending on experience and education.

Only about 6% of state government workers earn at least $100,000, according to data from the state controller’s office .

While most state jobs don’t pay six figures, some 31,000 are well above the average individual income in North Carolina, according to the U.S. Census Bureau .

Most state employees are also eligible for benefits , which include health insurance, paid parental leave, wellness and retirement.

Here are some of the state agencies with the highest-paying jobs in the Charlotte area.

Department of Transportation

Nearly 1 in 10 NCDOT employees earn at least $100,000.

The department currently has an opening for a bridge project engineer in Matthews, with a salary range of $58,294-$102,015. The job requires a bachelor’s degree in engineering, and preference will be given to professional engineers, according to the listing.

Department of Health and Human Services

Just 5% of NCDHHS workers earn six figures, but there are currently four job openings in Mecklenburg County, with top salary levels of at least $70,000.

The highest-paid open position -- nurse consultant -- has a maximum salary that falls just shy of the $100,000 mark at $92,902. Applicants are required to have a license to practice as a registered nurse in North Carolina and one year of experience.

Department of Public Safety

Of the 30,081 employees who work for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, only 386 earned at least $100,000 per year.

However, there are three openings for psychologists in Charlotte area prisons, all with maximum salaries of $99,869. Duties include providing direct psychological services to inmates, like assessments, crisis intervention and group psychotherapy consultations, according to job the positing.

All applicants must be eligible for licensure under the provisions of the North Carolina Psychology Practice Act.

You can use the database below to search the salaries of state employees. The Observer publishes this data to aid government transparency and as a public service.

