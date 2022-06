If you are reading this column on Tuesday, June 28, and you are a registered voter on Southport, today is the day to vote your opinion on the question of fiber optic cable for everyone on the island. The town hall was comfortably filled last Wednesday evening as Southporters had their second opportunity since the last vote in favor installing fiber optic cable throughout the island, to ask questions of all parties involved. We learned that even if the vote is in favor of the installation of fiber optic, and you prefer the service you currently have, you may keep it. Also, before you mark your ballot, note the explanation at the bottom of the page to ensure you are voting your will. The wording of the issues on which you are voting can be a bit confusing.

SOUTHPORT, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO