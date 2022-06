This post contains affiliate links, which means that at no additional cost to you if you click on one of the product links, we may earn a commission. Florida rains often, so it's always a good idea to have a Plan B especially when you have guests in town visiting. We recently had plans to go to the different beaches like Clearwater and St. Pete Beach, but due to the weather, we had to make alternate plans. Luckily, we found lots of things to do indoors.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO