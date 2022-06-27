ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police identify Lansing man, 29, killed in two-vehicle crash Saturday

By Jared Weber, Lansing State Journal
 2 days ago

LANSING — Police have identified the victim of a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning near South Washington Avenue and Northrup Street.

Joshua Leroy Burch, of Lansing, was 29 years old. He was driving southbound around 1:30 a.m. on Washington Avenue when his vehicle and a westbound vehicle, driven by a 40-year-old man, collided, according to a press release from the Lansing Police Department.

Burch was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at an area hospital, police said.

After the crash, one of the vehicles collided with a residence in the 5600 block of South Washington Avenue, causing a gas leak, according to police. The home's residents were evacuated without injuries, and for a short time had a shelter in place order for nearby homes.

More: 29-year-old man dies in early Saturday morning crash at S. Washington Ave. and Northrup St.

Contact reporter Jared Weber at 517-582-3937 or jtweber@lsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Police identify Lansing man, 29, killed in two-vehicle crash Saturday

Comments / 0

