Loudon, NH

Pleasant View Gardens welcomes brand marketing manager

laconiadailysun.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoudon — Pleasant View Gardens, one of the country’s top-performing wholesale growers of annuals, perennials, and herbs — most notably Proven Winners plants — announced today the addition of Wendy Farrell as Brand Marketing Manager. Wendy...

www.laconiadailysun.com

laconiadailysun.com

While awaiting guidance on state’s $100 million housing fund, developers ponder the pitfalls

NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire completed a 45-unit affordable housing development in Merrimack three years ago. (Courtesy of NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire) When affordable housing developer NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire embarked on its latest project – an affordable housing development in Nashua – it should have been familiar territory.
MERRIMACK, NH
rochesternhnews.net

Eversource: How to save money this summer

Eversource is encouraging customers to act now to save money and energy to help avoid a spike in seasonal electricity usage. Learn how you can beat the heat this summer with this advice from Eversource. Use the new Cooling Calculator on Eversource.com. Keep air conditioners set at or near 78...
ROCHESTER, NH
City
Loudon, NH
laconiadailysun.com

This is Yikes! last season after 30 years

CENTER HARBOR — “Yikes! This is our last season. Thank you for 30 years!” is the signs on the doors of Yikes! American Craft Gallery at 23 Main Street and Route 25. Diane Campbell, owner of Yikes! Gallery has announced that this will be their last season of the store. “We thank our customers and community and offer an ongoing customer appreciation storewide sale throughout this season with a plan of closing by Columbus Day weekend."
CENTER HARBOR, NH
mainebiz.biz

Hammond Lumber expands beyond Maine with first out-of-state acquisition

One of Maine’s largest lumber retailers, Hammond Lumber Co., has expanded its brick-and-mortar presence outside the state for the first time with the acquisition of a building supplies company in Rochester, N.H. Hammond said Wednesday it has purchased Brock’s Building Materials, a family-owned company established in 1961 and that...
ROCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Claire L Hebert-Dow: Read the whole article before drawing conclusions

It goes to show how important it is to read through an entire article before coming to judgment. On the issue of pushing back the clock to imbibe alcohol beyond what most of us folks would consider reasonable, I found my non-teetotaler self balancing on a negative vibe. Then I poured through the ruminations of each councilor and the tie-breaking mayor plus the petitioner as owner of the respective taverns in question and found myself awed by the conscious application of reason on the obvious pros and cons. If folks have no idea what I’m talking about, please refer to page 4 of Wednesday’s edition and Ms. Catherine McLaughin’s article, “Weirs businesses get City Council go-ahead to sell alcohol until 2 a.m."
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Diane Lewis: Postal service changes are not driving more revenue

I recently had occasion to call my doctor's office, at Concord Hospital— Laconia. After our conversation about my issue, I was asked if I had received the letter from their office. I asked when it was sent, and was told on May 26. I replied that I had not received it, and asked what the contents were about. "The doctor's leaving this practice and moving to the Concord location, and if you want to follow him there, you certainly may."
LACONIA, NH
#Brand Marketing#Marketing Strategies#Product Marketing#Marketing Manager#Gm#Pleasant View Gardens
WMUR.com

Tourists from Canada boost business at Hampton Beach

HAMPTON, N.H. — The U.S.-Canadian border is back open after being closed for the past couple of years due to COVID-19 concerns and businesses and New Hampshire are thrilled to welcome back tourists. State officials said New Hampshire has been setting tourism records every year since 2020. Last month,...
HAMPTON, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Receding tide of labor pool leaves beaches understaffed or unguarded

LACONIA — For a second consecutive summer, there will be no lifeguards on duty at Weirs Beach. Though there will be on-duty guards at Bond Beach, the city Parks and Recreation Department was unable to sufficiently staff Weirs Beach, which requires a larger team to be sufficiently guarded. Instead, like last summer, there will be a few beach caretakers enforcing beach rules, welcoming visitors and doing basic clean-up and maintenance.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Steve Emanuelli: Math doesn't add up for using only electric vehicles

This month, Michigan Democrat Sen. Debbie Stabenow bragged that on her way to Washington, D.C., she drove past "every single gas station" in her brand-new electric vehicle "and it didn't matter how high [gas] was.” Let's examine what she bragged about. Assuming she left from Detroit, it is roughly 525 miles to Washington, D.C. On a full charge, assuming that she didn't exceed any speed limits, get caught in any traffic jams, or had the air temperature in excess of 90 degrees, she could travel 200 to 225 miles. This means that she would have had to stop at least twice to recharge her vehicle. Now it takes 40 hours to fully recharge the car. This means that would have to sleep over two nights at a hotel for each recharge. So even if she stayed in a Motel 6 (which I doubt), she would have an additional $400 expense. Then add the cost of charging the car at $45 per charge. And of course you have to add in the cost of meals for her five-day trip.
WASHINGTON, DC
New England Today

Digital Exclusive: A Visit to MacDowell Colony in Peterborough, NH

Weekends with Yankee co-host Richard Wiese visits the MacDowell Colony, an artists’ colony in Peterborough, New Hampshire, where they foster the arts. The Colony has hosted such legends as composers Aaron Copland and Leonard Bernstein and Our Town playwright Thornton Wilder. This video was created in partnership with the...
PETERBOROUGH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Council approves Veterans Campus, temporary staffing at NH Veterans Home

New Hampshire’s Executive Council has unanimously approved spending more than $30 million to benefit local veterans. The bulk of money, nearly $23 million in federal funding, is earmarked for a Veterans Housing and Retreat Center in Franklin. The 15-acre site will include permanent and transitional housing. It will be...
FRANKLIN, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Grand re-opening of the Farm Museum with Larry Frates July 9

MEREDITH — Tucked away from the Lakes Region’s waterfront attractions is the Meredith Historical Society’s Farm Museum, a building listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Built in 1801, it is one of the oldest buildings in Meredith. Closed during COVID years, the Farm Museum is now ready to celebrate its reopening with a special event on Saturday, July 9.
MEREDITH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Weirs businesses get council go-ahead to sell alcohol until 2 a.m.

LACONIA — Businesses in the Weirs are now able to serve alcohol on Friday and Saturday nights until 2 a.m. Mayor Andrew Hosmer broke a tie vote to approve an ordinance extending alcohol sales through the end of this calendar year at the June 27 City Council meeting. The...
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Center Harbor 4th of July events

CENTER HARBOR — The Town of Center Harbor will be hosting all of it’s traditional 4th of July events this year. The town is looking forward to hosting the 42nd annual Footrace, dedicated in memory of long time resident, Ron Ulm. The footrace was started by Ron in 1979 and has been a Center Harbor favorite for years. The 4th of July Footraces include the children’s races and baby crawl, starting at 9 a.m. adjacent to the library.
CENTER HARBOR, NH

