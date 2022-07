SALINAS, CA - In order for consumers to remain confident in products they are purchasing, food safety procedures are vital, and the California Leafy Greens Marketing Agreement (LGMA) is stressing the importance of these measures in a newly updated video. Ten years ago, in partnership with STOP Foodborne Illness, the organization launched The Why Behind Food Safety, sharing the stories of two E. coli survivors, and now has updated the film to continue detailing their journeys.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO