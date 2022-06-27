ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, TX

COVID-19 transmission rate 'high' in El Paso County; Sheriff's Office sets vaccine drive

By Anthony Jackson, El Paso Times
COVID-19 transmission for El Paso County is high, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC reported 212.93 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people, as well as 10.5 people per 100,000 admitted to the hospital.

With a high-transmission status, the CDC recommends avoiding "non-essential indoor activities" and wearing a well-fitting mask regardless of vaccination status, among other tips.

On Monday, 219 more COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the total to 253,456. No new deaths were reported. The death toll Monday stood at 3,497. Officials said there were 5,806 active cases, with 243,970 people having recovered. On Monday, 52 patients were hospitalized, including 15 in intensive care and four on ventilators.

As of Monday, there were 49,396 breakthrough cases reported, including 1,425 people who required hospitalization, with 315 patients being placed in ICU and 133 on ventilators. There have been 245 breakthrough deaths.

The database on EPStrong.org continues to be updated daily.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office hosts COVID-19 vaccination drive

COVID-19 vaccines and pneumonia vaccines will be available to the public during a vaccine drive hosted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Vaccines will be available to anyone 5 years old and older. Second doses of vaccines and first and second booster vaccinations also can be administered.

The event is free from noon to 4 p.m. July 13 at the Sheriff's Office Headquarters' cafeteria, 3850 Justice Drive.

For more information call 915-538-2193 or email GGamino@epcounty.com or LeDominguez@epcounty.com.

Anthony Jackson may be reached at ADJackson@elpasotimes.com and @TonyAnjackson on Twitter.

