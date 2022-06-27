Runoff elections: What Spartanburg County voters should know about where and when to vote

Voters head back to the polls for a runoff Tuesday to determine a Republican nominee for state Superintendent of Education, a Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate and Republican winner in the state House District 30 race.

Polls will be open at all precincts from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For Superintendent of Education, Ellen Weaver of Greenville faces Kathy Maness of Lexington in the Republican runoff. The winner will face Democratic June 14 primary winner Lisa Ellis of Columbia in the Nov. 8 general election.

Maness and Weaver were the top vote getters among six candidates in the Republican primary. Ellis topped two other candidates in the Democratic primary.

For U.S. Senate, Catherine Fleming Bruce of Columbia faces Krystle Matthews of Ladson in the Democratic runoff. The winner will face incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott in the general election.

Fleming Bruce and Matthews were the top Democratic vote getters among three candidates. Angela Geter of Spartanburg finished third in the Democratic primary.

For state House District 30, Brian Lawson will face Jimbo Martin in the Republican runoff to succeed Rep. Steve Moss, who did not run for re-election. Lawson and Martin were the top vote-getters among six Republican candidates. No Democrats filed in that race.

The district covers Cherokee County and portions of northeastern Spartanburg County, including Mayo and Chesnee.

If a voter voted in one party’s primary they must vote in that same party’s runoff, according to Spartanburg County Elections Director Adam Hammons. If a voter did not vote at all in the primary, they may choose either party’s runoff, he said.

Early voting for the runoff was held last Wednesday through Friday. Also, absentee by mail ballots have been mailed out to all voters who requested a runoff ballot, according to Spartanburg County spokeswoman Scottie Kay Blackwell.

Hammons said all polling locations in the county will be open Tuesday for the runoff.

