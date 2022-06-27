Two US Subway Employees Were Shot & One Died Over 'Too Much Mayo' On A Sandwich

One Subway worker has died, and another is in critical condition after a shooting at a store in Atlanta, where police say an angry customer opened fire over his sandwich toppings.

More specifically, he thought they put too much mayonnaise on it.

The bizarre and fatal shooting happened Sunday evening around 6:30 p.m., according to police.

They say the suspect had a handgun on him, and he didn't know how to resolve a dispute over his toppings, so he pulled the weapon out and started shooting.

“There was something wrong with the sandwich that made him so upset that he decided to take out his anger on two of the employees here,” Atlanta Police department Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said in a media update on Monday.

Police say a 26-year-old woman was shot and killed in the dispute. Another woman, 24, was critically injured and later taken to hospital where she was still recovering on Monday.

Both were working shifts at the store, and the 24-year-old had her young child, 5, in the restaurant at the time.

"It just breaks my heart to know that someone has the audacity to point a weapon and shoot someone for as little as too much mayonnaise on a sandwich," Willie Glenn, co-owner of the Subway store, told WSB-TV.

Darin Schierbaum, Atlanta's interim chief of police, said arguments have led to most of the homicides in the city this year, and this is just another case of it.

"An argument leads to someone picking up a weapon and firing that gun, leaving someone dead or someone critically injured," he said, per WSB-TV.

"We need individuals to talk out their disputes, walk away and do not pick up guns."

He added that police can step up their efforts to stop certain types of crime, such as robbery, but "we cannot stop someone who is mad because there is too much mayonnaise on their sandwich."

Authorities arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with the case on Sunday, said Hampton.

His identity was not immediately released.

This article’s left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.