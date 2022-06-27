The State of the Atmosphere: Monday, June 27th, 2022

DENVER(CBS)- After our cool, comfortable weekend things will be heating up again to start of the last week of the month. Temperatures across lower elevations will zoom back into the 80s and 90s for lower elevations with mostly 70s in the mountains for Monday. (credit: CBS) (credit: CBS) High pressure will be moving back in with a more south/southwesterly flow. This will warm temperatures but, also still bring in monsoon moisture. With the heat of the day scattered thunderstorms will develop in the mountains and west with a few of those pushing into the eastern plains by afternoon and early evening. (credit: CBS) The warmest day of the week will be Tuesday as drier air works into the mix along with the heat. This will create a break in the monsoon flow and deliver a mostly sunny day for many. (credit: CBS) (credit: CBS) The second half of the week will see temperatures ease just a little with a return of late day thunderstorms. For Denver and the Front Range the best chance for rain producing thunderstorms will be on Thursday. (credit: CBS) (credit: CBS) The same pattern will roll into the first weekend of July.

DENVER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO