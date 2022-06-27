ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

The State of the Atmosphere: Monday, June 27th, 2022

By Brendan Heberton
weather5280.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a nice cool off this weekend, temperatures are set to climb once more this week. Highs were in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday across the area, well below average, and a nice break from the recent heat. Unfortunately, and perhaps not surprisingly, the cooler temperatures weren't accompanied by much...

www.weather5280.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
David Heitz

Denver needs to prepare for out-of-state abortion seekers

(Denver, Colo.) A resident warned the Denver City Council Monday that the area soon will be inundated with people seeking abortions. And the city needs to prepare. Jennifer Dillon noted many states that border Colorado, including Oklahoma, Utah and Wyoming, will outlaw abortions now that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Feeling More Like Late June With Hot Temps On The Way

DENVER (CBS4) – After a cool and unsettled weekend for Denver and most of Colorado we’ll see the weather feeling more like it should as we wrap up the month of June. The hottest weather of the week will be on Tuesday and Wednesday with widespread 90s and even some low 100s possible across the lower elevations. The mountains will see mostly 70s and 80s. By Thursday a weather disturbance will pass through the region and it will drag a cold front into Colorado. Temperatures will come down by about 10 degrees and we’ll see a chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon. Friday is the first day of July and the start of a long holiday weekend with the 4th of July coming up one week from today. Right now it looks like pretty seasonal weather in terms of the temperature with a daily chance for showers and storms.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
CBS Denver

Central 70 Project celebrated, construction nears completion

The Colorado Department of Transportation is celebrating the near completion of the Central 70 Project. The White House infrastructure coordinator was invited to see the major milestone. The project improves safety through the 10-mile stretch between I-25 and Chambers Road by widening lanes and shoulders as well as improving ramps and bridges. On Wednesday, the focus was on the impact of the neighborhoods and how the project also helped improve connectivity while adding bike routes and sidewalks. Gov. Jared Polis, Senator Michael Bennet, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Rep. Diana DeGette all welcomed White House Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu to Colorado on Wednesday morning. Highways have a history of issues with racial justice. "They came through neighborhoods, tore neighborhoods up, divided neighborhoods. ended and destroyed businesses and the livelihoods of many people without apology or without engagement," Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. Hancock said that's why it was important that neighborhoods impacted have such a loud voice. The project also adds one new Express Lane in each direction, removes the aging 57-year-old viaduct and lowers the interstate between Brighton and Colorado boulevards.The Central 70 Project cost more than $1 billion. 
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Avalanche Parade Forecast Includes Potential For Changing Conditions Before It Ends

DENVER (CBS4) – All eyes will be on Thursday’s weather forecast as thousands of fans potentially converge on downtown Denver to celebrate the Colorado Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. The festivities begin with a 9 a.m. rally at Civic Center Park followed by a 10 a.m. parade that will kick off from Union Station. Right now it looks like Thursday morning will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with a 9 a.m. temperature around 71 degrees. It could also be a little breezy at times with a cold front approaching from the north. Behind the front we expect showers and thunderstorms to...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Station#Dia#The Drought Monitor
1230 ESPN

The Ultimate Guide to Colorado’s Rare Birds

If you think people come and go in Colorado, wait till you check out the birds. More than 300 regularly appearing species of birds enjoy the Centennial state each year, yet spotting some of them can be an incredibly rare thing. Of all the species of birds on Colorado's list,...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado seeing surge of outbound moves from the state this summer

(CBS4) – It is the height of the busy moving season and several large van lines tell us they’re seeing a surge of bookings for people moving out of Colorado. Could the state’s runaway popularity as a relocation destination be starting to wane? Housing prices no question are playing a role in these trends. Shantell Payne is preparing to leave the state, landing a nice sum with the sale of her Aurora townhome. Payne was born and raised in Denver, and most of her extended family is here. (credit: Shantell Payne) So she’s disappointed her hopes for buying a single family home – and building...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Euro
Westword

The Unkindest Cut: Yes, My Catalytic Converter Was Stolen

The six hours spent in the airport, on a plane, in another airport and then on light rail was more time than I’d slept in days. I’d fought the weekend trip, and the weekend trip won. Hung over, tired and in no shape to handle the reality of...
DENVER, CO
slidesandsunshine.com

Inspiration Point Park, this Gorgeous Spot is Less than 7 Miles from Denver!

You will not believe how close you are to the city when you enter Inspiration Point Park! It feels like you’ve taken a trip to the Colorado mountains with its natural feel, tall trees and views for days. This new playground was wonderful, and if we lived closer, I know we’d be back again and again. We can’t wait for you to see Inspiration Point Park and all of the new features it has to offer!
DENVER, CO
Heather Willard

Want to see July 4 fireworks in DougCo? Here's where to go

Citizens shoot fireworks in Pueblo, July 2021.Photo by Heather Willard. Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / June 29, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Ongoing drought conditions will put a damper on Douglas County’s fireworks celebrations. Stage 1 Restrictions throughout the county, spurred officials in municipalities like Englewood and Castle Rock to cancel fireworks displays.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Warming Up To Start The Week With A Few Storms

DENVER(CBS)-  After our cool, comfortable weekend things will be heating up again to start of the last week of the month. Temperatures across lower elevations will zoom back into the 80s and 90s for lower elevations with mostly 70s in the mountains for Monday. (credit: CBS) (credit: CBS) High pressure will be moving back in with a more south/southwesterly flow. This will warm temperatures but, also still bring in monsoon moisture. With the heat of the day scattered thunderstorms will develop in the mountains and west with a few of those pushing into the eastern plains by afternoon and early evening. (credit: CBS) The warmest day of the week will be Tuesday as drier air works into the mix along with the heat. This will create a break in the monsoon flow and deliver a mostly sunny day for many. (credit: CBS) (credit: CBS)   The second half of the week will see temperatures ease just a little with a return of late day thunderstorms. For Denver and the Front Range the best chance for rain producing thunderstorms will be on Thursday. (credit: CBS) (credit: CBS) The same pattern will roll into the first weekend of July.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Forest Service closes park in Colorado next to planned Rainbow Gathering

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest and U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the closure of California Park effective 8 a.m. Saturday through July 15. The closure corresponds with the arrival of thousands of Rainbow Gathering attendees. The festival is being held this year in Adams Park, immediately to the north of California Park. The 2022 Rainbow Gathering is scheduled for July 1 through July 7. “The Forest Order was established for natural resource protection because of the high probability for excessive public use leading up to and during the Fourth of July holiday,” the USDA stated in an online...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
FOX31 Denver

Best school districts in Colorado

A good school can lead to a lifetime of opportunities. Myriad data shows that lifetime earnings dramatically increase with every degree obtained. Bachelor’s degree holders will earn an average of roughly $26,000 more each year than high school graduates.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy