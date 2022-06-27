ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Governor DeWine announces BroadbandOhio Community Accelerator Cohort

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and BroadbandOhio announced four teams from 11 Ohio counties will participate in the first cohort of a new planning and capacity-building program to help leverage historic broadband infrastructure funding for community-driven broadband expansion.

“In the coming weeks and months, communities across Ohio will receive a historic amount of funding for broadband expansion, and we want to ensure that communities know how to deploy these funds efficiently and effectively,” said Governor DeWine. “This will help local governments throughout Ohio receive expert support as they prepare to leverage new state and federal funding for broadband expansion.”

The BroadbandOhio Community Accelerator program is a collaborative effort between BroadbandOhio, Heartland Forward, the Benton Institute, and The Ohio State University Office of Extension. The pilot program was initiated and is funded by Heartland Forward through its Connecting the Heartland initiative.

The participating teams are Team Defiance County, Team Shelby County, Team Tuscarawas County, and Team Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission (OVRDC). These teams are made up of 50 representatives from 11 counties across Ohio.

Community planning support offered through initiatives like the Accelerator will help more villages, cities, and counties – regardless of size or staffing – prepare for the funding opportunities from both the state and federal levels by creating local plans on how to expand broadband access.

“Access to broadband is the great equalizer for economic development and educational opportunities. For too long Southern Ohio has had an access problem that has held the region back from our full potential,” Scioto County Commissioner Scottie Powell said. “I applaud the Governor, Lt. Governor, and the Director of Development for providing the additional funding to close these gaps in service and to level the playing field for our citizens.”

“We’re committed to ensuring that all Ohioans have access to high-speed internet, and the BroadbandOhio Community Accelerator program will play an important part in those efforts,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “These communities have the opportunity to receive expert instruction to help them launch shovel-ready projects that can take advantage of available funding, and we’re thankful to Ohio State University Extension, Heartland Forward, and the Benton Institute for joining in this initiative.”

The Accelerator program works to prepare communities to establish and implement a full-scale broadband connectivity vision. Through more than 30 hours of no-cost expert counseling provided by the Benton Institute and Ohio State University Extension, the program offers structured engagement for communities to identify broadband goals, gather data, understand available funding options, and target capital dollars to support implementation.

“The Accelerator program builds on efforts we launched in Ohio in 2021 in collaboration with BroadbandOhio and other stakeholders, including a public awareness campaign for the FCC’s Emergency Broadband Benefit program to get affordable internet to those in need and placing two American Connection Corps fellows in Ohio communities to help advance high-speed internet access, adoption, and utilization,” said Angie Cooper, chief program officer for Heartland Forward. “The historic influx of federal funding for high-speed internet is welcome news in the fight to close the digital divide in Ohio and across the heartland, but we have heard that many communities — especially smaller ones — are not prepared to take advantage of this opportunity to bring connectivity to their residents. Heartland Forward is proud to support local planning and capacity building, which is critical to making sure infrastructure dollars are spent efficiently and in the best interest of the communities they’re intended to help.”

“We are honored to collaborate with BroadbandOhio and Heartland Forward to work with unserved and underserved communities in a planning and engagement process modeled after a successful program designed by Blandin Foundation for Minnesota,” said Adrianne B. Furniss, executive director of the Benton Institute for Broadband & Society.

“Ohio State University Extension is excited to partner with the Ohio Department of Development and BroadbandOhio, to work collaboratively with communities to enhance their understanding of important resources for planning and funding broadband to enhance their quality of life,” said Dr. Jacqueline Wilkins, director of the Ohio State University Extension. “Whether it’s for schools, businesses, or agriculture, broadband is critical to the success of all Ohio communities.”

Comments / 0

Related
WTAP

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signs bill investing $500 million in Appalachia

COLUMBUS, Ohio. (WTAP) - In a ceremony in the Appalachian Garden at the Governor’s mansion in Columbus, Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 377 on June 28. The bill establishes the Appalachian Community Grant Program. Governor DeWine visited the People’s Bank Theater in Marietta in late April where...
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

DeWine signs bill to give $5M to Appalachian projects in Ohio

BEXLEY, OH (WOWK) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has signed a bill that will invest $500 million into Appalachian communities across 32 counties. House Bill 377, sponsored by Rep. Thomas Hall (R-Madison Township) and Rep. D.J. Swearingen (R-Huron), contains funding to go toward DeWine’s project “OhioBuilds – Small Communities, Big Impact – A Plan for […]
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers

State Wildlife Officer Matt Teders, assigned to Madison County, received a report of an orphaned white-tailed deer fawn this spring. Officer Teders safely captured the fawn and coordinated with a wildlife rehabilitator to evaluate its condition. The fawn was healthy and alert. Officer Teders released the fawn back into the wild. The fawn was later observed accompanying several adult does. Fawns are often left alone for long periods of time and rarely orphaned. Unless you know the mother has perished, do not intervene.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Columbus, OH
Antelope Valley Press

Boon in Ohio, but families mourn homes

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio — When President Joe Biden applauded a decision by Intel Corp. to build a $20 billion semiconductor operation on “1,000 empty acres of land” in Ohio, it didn’t sit well with Tressie Corsi. The 85-year-old woman has lived on seven acres of that land...
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Best school districts in Ohio

For many families, the school district is a top criteria when deciding where to buy a home. But this consideration and ability to choose is not a luxury all families can afford, especially in today’s wildly competitive housing market.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
sciotopost.com

Yes! Beginning July 1, 2022, Ohioans Can Legally Use Most Fireworks on Holidays

Yes – Beginning July 1, 2022, Ohioans can legally discharge 1.4G consumer fireworks in Ohio on certain days UNLESS the relevant political subdivision has chosen to ban their use. (Ohioans are NOT permitted to purchase or discharge 1.3G display fireworks.) What dates and times can consumers legally discharge 1.4G...
OHIO STATE
sunny95.com

Help for Ohioans feeling the heat

COLUMBUS – Hot weather is returning to central Ohio, which has already seen more than one day of near-100-degree temperatures, and this summer, families might be feeling the pinch of cooling bills more than usual. Ohio’s Summer Crisis Program provides one-time financial assistance to help qualified households by providing...
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Governor DeWine Signs Executive Order; “Heartbeat Bill” Now In Effect In Ohio

CEDARVILLE – Governor DeWine Friday signed Executive Order 2022-11D, the Emergency Adoption of Rule 3701-47-07 of the Ohio Administrative Code by the Ohio Department of Health. The executive order permits the Ohio Department of Health to immediately adopt Rule 3701-47-07 which sets rules for Senate Bill 23 – commonly...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Planning#Southern Ohio#Ohio State University#Politics State#Politics Governor#Community Accelerator#Heartland Forward#The Benton Institute#Team Defiance County
WDTN

Ohio robocallers put on alert

The target is Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) providers, a technology that allows voice calls using a broadband internet connection instead of a regular phone line. Some businesses use them to reach potential customers.
OHIO STATE
wktn.com

Summer P-EBT Funds for 2022

Pandemic EBT Funds was a temporary federal program that was implemented during the pandemic. This program provided additional funds for food to children who were already participating in SNAP (food stamps) or who qualified for free or reduced school meals. through the lunch application process. This money was intended to...
OHIO STATE
lovelandmagazine.com

A reminder about Ohio’s August 2nd Special Primary

I just wanted to point out that Ohio has a special/primary election (state legislative offices) scheduled for Aug 2. You can request your mail-in ballot now by going here (link below) and printing out the request to mail in once you fill out the form. They start accepting absentee ballots on July 6, so if you send in your request this week you should get your ballot in plenty of time to mail it off. It's always best to take your absentee ballot directly to the post office counter when mailing it and ask them to postmark it, so there's no question your vote will count (they don't automatically postmark everything anymore). Below is the link to make your absentee ballot request. ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/absentee-ballot/
OHIO STATE
WCPO

One out of every six homes bought in Ohio in 2021 went to a corporation

Data from the National Association of Realtors shows a rise in investors and companies buying up residential homes in this resurging real estate market. The report, released in May, shows Ohio 9th in the nation when it comes to “institutional buyers,” making up 16% of all home buyers in 2021.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
4K+
Followers
119
Post
592K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy