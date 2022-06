A Muslim journalist, who has been relentlessly reporting on disinformation and rising hate against minorities in India, was arrested by the Delhi police, days after he brought international attention to controversial remarks by a ruling party spokesperson against prophet Muhammad. Mohammad Zubair, co-founder of the fact-checking website Alt News, was arrested on Monday following a complaint by a Twitter user over a satirical tweet posted over four years ago, allegedly mocking the Hindu god Lord Hanuman. Mr Zubair, who routinely calls out hate speech by Hindu fringe groups on the internet, has been charged with two sections of the...

INDIA ・ 1 DAY AGO