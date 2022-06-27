Klamath Basin watermaster's office moving to new location
KLAMATH FALLS, ORE. – Oregon Water Resources Department’s (OWRD) District 17 watermaster’s field office serving the Klamath Basin has moved from its previous location at the Klamath County Courthouse to 3125 Crosby Avenue, Klamath Falls. The new facility provides more space to accommodate the growing water resources staff in the area and enables OWRD to continue providing crucial services to the Klamath Basin.
JACKSON COUNTY — A Jackson County community is continuing to spread the word about a potential gravel mine that could be placed in their neighborhood. The 64-acre mine, which would go near where Hwys. 62 and 227 meet north of Trail, was initially denied by the Jackson County Planning Department earlier this year.
Rogue River — A structure fire in Rogue River spread to a half-acre of burning grass, which firefighters put out on Tuesday, June 28. The original structure fire was on the 400 block of Nugget Drive. "We were able to quickly create a break with our bulldozer and firefighters...
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Forestry's Southwest District says a fire that started today also ended today. It says the Jack Creek Fire is 100% wet lined and by noon all active fire was extinguished. ODF says a 15-person Bureau of Land Management crew went to help ODF firefighters...
Engines fired and growled and cars began pulling into the road one at a time, filling the air with about six different flavors of exhaust. A table laid empty where once it had been stacked with plaques. Over the course of the past hour they’d all been given away, and for about every category imaginable.
Southern Oregon — With scalding heat waves these first weeks of fire season, Southern Oregon and Northern Californian authorities are reminding our communities to always be prepared for fire evacuations. "Everybody in this part of the state is at risk of experiencing a wildfire like we did a year...
That’s the motto for the Van Vegmel family from Eagle Point, Oregon. They have a Viking ship called the Bloss Den Magi Drakken. They worked on it for years, and once it was sea-worthy, they hit the road, taking it around the United States to promote history, and their Scandinavian heritage. The 28 foot Viking vessel is pulled behind a motorhome to festivals, parades and shows, and of course is launched into waterways as often as possible.
CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit said late Saturday night they are responding to calls of multiple fires burning on Rainbow Ridge. CAL FIRE is responding to the fire, the Ridge Incident, along with Shasta Trinity National Forest and multiple local government fire departments. According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office Facebook...
Sunday was the hottest day of the year so far, for both Roseburg and Medford. Data from the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 100 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport and 103 degrees in Medford. The previous highest temperature in 2022 for both cities was 88 and 92 respectively, and was set last Thursday.
On June 24, 2022 at approximately 12:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 267. Preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound GMC Truck, operated by Erika Delrio (36) of Yuba City, CA, and a northbound white Nissan Xterra, operated by Cybil Nelson (35) of Bend, collided head-on. Both vehicles were destroyed by fire due to the crash. OSP Reconstruction members are investigating the crash. Erika Delrio was transported via life-flight to St. Charles Medical Center with critical injuries. A passenger, Martha Carriedo (60) of Yuba City, CA sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Additional passengers, Magdalena Delrio (21) of Yuba City, CA and two male children, aged 1 and 2, were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Nelson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, Klamath County Fire District 1 and ODOT. Hwy 97 was closed for approximately 5 hours. Any witnesses to the collision who were not already interviewed by investigators or those with information related to the crash are asked to call OSP Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888. Reference Case #SP22-155016.
A drowning was reported around 8:30 this morning along Biddle Road near East McAndrews Road in Medford. Medford police have identified the deceased male and are trying to notify next of kin before releasing the man’s name publicly. They released the following information this afternoon:. On 6/28/22 at 08:41...
MEDFORD, Ore. -- As new Oregon workplace smoke regulation is set to take effect this week a federal lawsuit filed in Medford is challenging the rule. It’s also challenging the state’s workplace heat policy that started June 15, 2022. That’s the date three Oregon trade associations sued two...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE said a man was arrested for arson on Sunday in Macdoel. The man was booked into the Siskiyou County Jail for four counts of arson to forestland. CAL FIRE did not release the identification of the man.
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Transportation (ODOT) says Interstate 5 will close overnights next week for resurfacing. ODOT says traffic will detour through Medford two nights late next week so Knife River Materials crews can safely pave the roadway between the Medford Viaduct and the Bear Creek Bridges near south Medford interchange.
White City, Ore. — The Southern Oregon Rehabilitation Center and Clinics in White City hosted a march on Tuesday to celebrate those who identify as LGBTQ+. After the pride march, White City VA Director, David Holt, hoisted the LGBTQ flag up the flag pole for the first time in the facility's history.
On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team, assisted by the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 11000 block of East Antelope Rd. Eagle Point, Jackson County. As a result, 2,864 illegal marijuana plants contained in ten (10) greenhouses, were seized. Also located and seized were 209 pounds of processed marijuana bud packaged for sale on the black market, eight (8) firearms, body armor and over $10,000.00 in US Currency. Two (2) individuals were detained, identified, and interviewed. Jackson County Code Enforcement also responded to the property for multiple code violations. A total of $66,000.00 in fines were levied on the property owner for violations of unapproved greenhouse structures, multiple unapproved electrical installations, unapproved marijuana production, prohibited camping within a marijuana grow site and solid waste. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two women, from Bend and Northern California, were killed and three people were injured in a head-on collision of a pickup and SUV early Friday morning on U.S. Highway 97 north of Klamath Falls, Oregon State Police reported.
MEDFORD — UPDATE: 3:14 pm:. The Medford Police Department has announced that a man was found deceased in an irrigation canal in the 1000 block of Biddle Road near McAndrews Road. "At this time, the circumstances of the man's death are unknown and he did not have any obvious...
