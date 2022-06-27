ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Suspect in kidnapping led law enforcement on chase from SW Wash. into Oregon

By KATU Staff
KCBY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. — A man is in custody, accused of kidnapping two young children and leading law enforcement on a chase from Southwest Washington and onto Highway 30 in Oregon. Oregon State...

kcby.com

Comments / 0

Related
wa.gov

Vancouver man wanted for insurance fraud in Clark County

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Vincent Labarbera, of Vancouver, Wash., has been added to Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s most wanted after he failed to appear in Clark County Superior Court to face felony charges of filing a false insurance claim and attempted first degree theft. Clark County issued a bench warrant for his arrest.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Astoria, OR
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kptv.com

12 arrested, 2 stolen cars recovered during Multnomah County traffic enforcement mission

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office has released information from their latest traffic enforcement mission that occurred this past weekend. The traffic enforcement missions are to “reduce reckless and impaired driving, and locate and recover stolen vehicles” in the east part of the county, according to the sheriff’s office. These missions have mainly focused in areas east of 162nd Avenue.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Law Enforcement#Oregon State Police#Sw Wash#The Lewis Clark Bridge#Dakota Carras#Battle Ground
Lake Oswego Review

Wheeler to declare gun violence emergency

The Portland mayor announces Safer Summer PDX plan to reduce shootings in coming months.Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler unveiled a new action plan on Tuesday, June 28, to address gun violence over the summer months. The Safer Summer PDX plan, the mayor said, will feature a newly-appointed team to work with Portland's Community Safety Division and comes as Wheeler is set to make an emergency declaration to address gun violence. There have been 42 deaths by gunfire in Portland so far this year. In the press release, Wheeler said he will continue to work with City Council and community organizations for...
PORTLAND, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Scappoose Police Log: 'Sorry' shoplifter gives back stolen wares

The Scappoose Police Department responded to calls for service from May 23-June 11, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, May 23 Police were dispatched to a death investigation in the 51000 block of Southeast Eighth Street. It was determined that the death occurred due to natural causes. Tuesday, May 24 Police were dispatched to the report of a male juvenile in the 33000 block of Southwest Sycamore...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
rumble.com

Dashcam Captures Apparent Suicide Attempt on Highway

Occurred on June 7, 2022 / Tillamook County, Oregon, USA. I'm 36 years old and have been driving trucks since I was 15 on a farm endorsement. I have seen MANY crazy things in my career! I call Highway 6 "Danger Mountain." I have a Facebook page called "Highway 6 Road Road Reports (aka Danger Mountain)" with over 10k members. I travel Highway 6 everyday hauling 2 loads of lumber to Portland, Oregon. Highway 6 is known for its erratic drivers. The Highway is 51.25 miles long in which there is minimal passing lanes in both eastbound and westbound directions causing drivers to pass illegally. There is about 35 miles without cell service so reporting accidents takes time. Last year we had 3 accidents with 4 fatalities in 2 weeks. Highway 6 is a VERY dangerous highway in Oregon!"
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99E IN OREGON

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (June 27, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at approximately 9:23 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99E at SE Jennings Avenue in Milwaukie. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound red Harley...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pilot killed in small-plane crash in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A pilot died in a fiery crash on a runway Tuesday in Vancouver, Washington, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The single-engine Beechcraft V35B ended up upside down and ablaze at Pearson Field at around 7:30 a.m., The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. The FAA said the pilot was...
VANCOUVER, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy