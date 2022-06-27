Suspect in kidnapping led law enforcement on chase from SW Wash. into Oregon

Clark County Sheriff’s Office held probable cause to arrest 29-year-old Dakota Carras for Robbery and Kidnapping. A man wanted on charges in Clark County was taken into custody after a pursuit from Kelso into Oregon Sunday. At about 1:45 p.m. on Sunday (June 26), Sgt. Rob Stumph with the...
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Vincent Labarbera, of Vancouver, Wash., has been added to Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s most wanted after he failed to appear in Clark County Superior Court to face felony charges of filing a false insurance claim and attempted first degree theft. Clark County issued a bench warrant for his arrest.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A GoFundMe account has now been set up to help pay for funeral costs of the man who heroically jumped into the Columbia River to save a woman who was struggling in the water Sunday evening. Kevin McDowell is being remembered as a son, brother, family...
On February 24, 2022, police found the body of a woman near the Springwater Corridor. The medical examiner hasn’t had any luck in identifying the woman and needs the public's help so her family can be informed.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office has released information from their latest traffic enforcement mission that occurred this past weekend. The traffic enforcement missions are to “reduce reckless and impaired driving, and locate and recover stolen vehicles” in the east part of the county, according to the sheriff’s office. These missions have mainly focused in areas east of 162nd Avenue.
The Portland mayor announces Safer Summer PDX plan to reduce shootings in coming months.Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler unveiled a new action plan on Tuesday, June 28, to address gun violence over the summer months. The Safer Summer PDX plan, the mayor said, will feature a newly-appointed team to work with Portland's Community Safety Division and comes as Wheeler is set to make an emergency declaration to address gun violence. There have been 42 deaths by gunfire in Portland so far this year. In the press release, Wheeler said he will continue to work with City Council and community organizations for...
The Scappoose Police Department responded to calls for service from May 23-June 11, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, May 23 Police were dispatched to a death investigation in the 51000 block of Southeast Eighth Street. It was determined that the death occurred due to natural causes. Tuesday, May 24 Police were dispatched to the report of a male juvenile in the 33000 block of Southwest Sycamore...
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new state law that takes effect Friday makes major changes in Oregon's process for determining whether and how arrested individuals can be released from jail before their first court hearing or trial, with a new system that focuses on their danger to the community -- not whether they can afford bail.
PORTLAND, Ore. — 2 elderly men are in the hospital after The Portland Police Bureau says another man beat them. They say the alleged attack was unprovoked. But, that 39-year-old Keffer White was heard and seen laughing at the 2 seniors because they were “old men.”. PPB says...
Occurred on June 7, 2022 / Tillamook County, Oregon, USA. I'm 36 years old and have been driving trucks since I was 15 on a farm endorsement. I have seen MANY crazy things in my career! I call Highway 6 "Danger Mountain." I have a Facebook page called "Highway 6 Road Road Reports (aka Danger Mountain)" with over 10k members. I travel Highway 6 everyday hauling 2 loads of lumber to Portland, Oregon. Highway 6 is known for its erratic drivers. The Highway is 51.25 miles long in which there is minimal passing lanes in both eastbound and westbound directions causing drivers to pass illegally. There is about 35 miles without cell service so reporting accidents takes time. Last year we had 3 accidents with 4 fatalities in 2 weeks. Highway 6 is a VERY dangerous highway in Oregon!"
Kevin McDowell, a Portland resident, reportedly jumped from a boat into the Columbia River, near the west end of Lemon Island, to help a woman in the water that was having a difficult time trying to swim.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (June 27, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at approximately 9:23 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99E at SE Jennings Avenue in Milwaukie. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound red Harley...
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A pilot died in a fiery crash on a runway Tuesday in Vancouver, Washington, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The single-engine Beechcraft V35B ended up upside down and ablaze at Pearson Field at around 7:30 a.m., The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. The FAA said the pilot was...
